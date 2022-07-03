ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid: UK hospital cases set to rise, says health chief

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid is expected to rise further, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency has said. Hospital cases and infections are down on earlier highs but Dame Jenny Harries told the BBC there could still be an impact on treating other...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

UK Covid hotspots in your area as infections surge 30% to 2.3 million

More than 2.3 million people were infected with Covid-19 last week as cases rose by more than 30 per cent.According to most recent data from the Office for National Statistics, one in 30 people in England had coronavirus in the week ending 24 June as case increases continue to be driven up by the Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5.This equates to 2.3 million infections - up by 32 per cent from 1.7 million in the previous week.It is the highest estimate for weekly infections since late April, but is still some way below the record high of 4.9 million...
Daily Mail

Devastating disease is spreading through Bali - sparking calls for an immediate clampdown on anyone returning to Australia from the island

Aussies planning on travelling to Bail will face strict biosecurity restrictions upon return under a policy being advocated to prevent the spread of the devastating foot-and-mouth disease into the country. Authorities in Indonesia have confirmed the disease, which can ravage the livestock industry, has spread to Bali and could be...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Grieving son who only found out his care home resident mother was dying with Covid after staff told him she was on 'end of life' treatment calls for new law to ensure families can have cameras installed in private rooms

The grieving son of a care home resident who died after falling ill with Covid is calling for families to be given to legal right to have cameras in their loved-ones' rooms. Tony Stowell, 54, was left in shock when he was suddenly told by care home staff his mother had been put on end-of-life treatment - despite her appearing healthy just days before.
HEALTH
BBC

Norwich woman warned to remove 'dangerous' flowerpots

A woman who put flower pots outside her flat "to make it look nice", has been told to remove them by a council, as they could be a fire hazard. Tracey Stubbings, 41, received a letter from Norwich City Council telling her she must remove the pots at her flat.
U.K.
The Independent

Covid warning as more times people get reinfected ‘more likely it is they get unlucky’ and develop long Covid

The more times a person becomes infected with coronavirus, the more susceptible they are to being “unlucky” and developing long Covid, a global health official has said.David Nabarro, a World Health Organisation (WHO) special envoy for Covid-19, told Sky News on Monday: “The more times you get it, the more likely you are to be unlucky and end up with long Covid — which is the thing that none of us want because it can be so serious.”“It can knock people off their stride for several months,” he added.The NHS describes long Covid as the lasting symptoms of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Car park vaccination centre to open in Melton Mowbray

A new walk-in coronavirus vaccination centre is opening in Melton Mowbray. The centre at Burton Street Car Park will replace the clinic at Melton Sports Village and offer jabs every Wednesday and Saturday. Local health bosses said it came at a time when Covid rates were rising rapidly. They have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

MPs call for UK ban on two Chinese CCTV firms

A group of 67 MPs and Lords have called on the government to ban the sale and use of Hikvision and Dahua surveillance equipment in the UK. Supporters range across the parties and include Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and four ex-Conservative ministers. Reports have linked the two companies...
WORLD
Nature.com

Importance score of SARS-CoV-2 genome predicts the death risk of COVID-19

The death risk of COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 seems strikingly decreased due to extensive vaccination and attenuated pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 variants [1,2,3], however, we still face big challenges in monitoring the long term trend and warning the death risk of COVID-19 because the epidemiological situation is continuously evolving as the pandemic has entered the third year [4]. We previously presented efficient algorithms [5, 6] to quantify the importance score of both coding RNA molecules (mRNAs) and noncoding RNA molecules (long noncoding RNAs and microRNAs) based on sequences. Given that SARS-CoV-2 is a single-stranded positive-sense RNA virus, here we used the GIC (Gene Importance Calculator) algorithm to compute the importance score (GIC score) of 1,019,300 SARS-CoV-2 complete genome RNA sequences collected between December 2019 and now (May 2022) from the NCBI SARS-CoV-2 database (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sars-cov-2/). The GIC algorithm was trained with a logistic regression model based on nucleotide triplet features and secondary structure info derived from RNA sequences to evaluate the importance of RNAs. Subsequently, to quantify the death risk of COVID-19, we obtained the reported counts of cases and deaths from WHO Coronavirus (COVID-19) Dashboard (https://covid19.who.int/info). And then we estimated the monthly death risk by calculating the death-to-case ratio for every month. For exploring the association between genome RNA sequences of SARS-CoV-2 strains and their death risk, we calculated the correlation of GIC score of virus RNA sequences and death risk of COVID-19 with Spearman's correlation analysis. Interestingly, we found that the monthly death risk of COVID-19 is highly related with the importance score of the genome RNA sequences of SARS-CoV-2 strains (Fig. 1). Moreover, February 2021 shows to be an inflection point for their relation. Before February 2021, the death risk of COVID-19 has highly negative correlation with the GIC score (Rho"‰="‰âˆ’0.86, p-value = 8.20Eâˆ’5; the left part of the dotted line in Fig. 1a), whereas their relation clearly turns into positive correlation (Rho = 0.75, p-value = 1.18Eâˆ’3; the right part of the dotted line in Fig. 1a) and the death risk decreased obviously after February 2021. Strikingly, we revealed that it is just before February 2021 the number of countries beginning with the first vaccine increased sharply (44 countries on December, 2020 and 34 countries on January, 2021) according to the WHO data (Fig. 1b), suggesting that vaccination generated a great effect on both the genome and the severity of the virus. Meanwhile, the number of types of SARS-CoV-2 lineages and sublineages significantly decreased after the prevalence of vaccination, that is, since January 2021 (Fig. 1c), while virus still could evolve into new variants and produce further threat to public health, like Omicron variant (BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, and BA.4). The above findings suggest that the virus would produce serious effects on health again once current vaccines fail to protect against new variants in the future. Finally, we developed an online tool CoVIS (https://www.cuilab.cn/cov2) for timely calculating GIC score and thus monitoring the tendency of death risk of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Australia hits 10,000 Covid deaths with 70 per cent of victims dying THIS YEAR amid grim 'life or death' warnings as the return of mask mandates is debated

Australia has reached the grim milestone of 10,000 Covid-19 related deaths, with more than 7,000 fatalities reported in the last six months. Australia has reported 7,755 deaths over the course of 2022, and ticked over the 10,000 mark on Sunday when Victoria and NSW reported its daily death toll, with the nation now losing 10,008 people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH

