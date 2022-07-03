ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police say several people...

BBC

Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field's shopping mall

A gunman has killed three people and wounded others, three of them critically, at one of Denmark's biggest shopping malls, police say. A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the attack which sparked panic among shoppers at Field's mall in south Copenhagen. Police chief Soeren Thomassen said the...
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
Page Six

Harry Styles cancels Copenhagen show following nearby mall shooting

Harry Styles is “heartbroken” after being forced to cancel a show in Copenhagen due to a deadly shooting at a nearby mall. “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” Styles, 28, tweeted Sunday evening. “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”
The Guardian

Copenhagen shooting: police say no indication of terrorism motive

A shooting at a Copenhagen shopping centre in which three people were killed and four others seriously wounded was not terror-related, Danish police have said. Søren Thomassen, Copenhagen’s chief police inspector, said the gunman, a 22-year-old Danish man who confessed to the shooting on Sunday night, had apparently picked his victims at random when he opened fire at the Field’s shopping centre on Sunday afternoon.
americanmilitarynews.com

Danish police say gunman killed three in shopping mall attack

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Danish police say that the gunman who opened fire in a shopping mall in Copenhagen most likely acted alone and selected his victims at random. Copenhagen chief police inspector Soren Thomassen said on July 4...
AFP

Copenhagen holds memorial for mall shooting victims

Thousands gathered in Copenhagen on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of a weekend mall shooting that left three people dead, including two teenagers.  , I'm the mother of two teenagers," Sophie Andersen, mayor of Copenhagen said during an address which was followed by a moment of silence.
