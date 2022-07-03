Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall

Harry Styles is “heartbroken” after being forced to cancel a show in Copenhagen due to a deadly shooting at a nearby mall. “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” Styles, 28, tweeted Sunday evening. “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO