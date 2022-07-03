Danish police say several people have been shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall

THREE people were killed at a shopping mall in Denmark yesterday - just hours before Harry Styles was set to perform nearby. Another three victims were said to be in a critical condition last night after a rifle maniac opened fire at Field's Shopping Mall in Copenhagen. Emergency services were...
A gunman has killed three people and wounded others, three of them critically, at one of Denmark's biggest shopping malls, police say. A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the attack which sparked panic among shoppers at Field's mall in south Copenhagen. Police chief Soeren Thomassen said the...
NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
Harry Styles is “heartbroken” after being forced to cancel a show in Copenhagen due to a deadly shooting at a nearby mall. “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love,” Styles, 28, tweeted Sunday evening. “I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H.”
OSLO, Norway (AP) — A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act” during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival. Investigators said the suspect,...
Thousands gathered in Copenhagen on Tuesday to pay tribute to the victims of a weekend mall shooting that left three people dead, including two teenagers. , I'm the mother of two teenagers," Sophie Andersen, mayor of Copenhagen said during an address which was followed by a moment of silence.
