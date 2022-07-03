Here's the ad Gavin Newsom is running in Florida amid presidential speculation

With prices increasing due to inflation and growing concern about the economy going into a possible recession, more than a dozen states are looking to send money to taxpayers in the form of tax refunds and relief checks as a way to ease the strain on their wallets. To help residents, some states are also looking at statewide child tax credits and a gas tax holiday to bring gas prices down at the pump. This follows the federal government issuing three rounds of stimulus checks during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO