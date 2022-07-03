ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Here's the ad Gavin Newsom is running in Florida amid presidential speculation

By Alec Regimbal
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a cable TV ad that will soon be running in Florida, Newsom urges people living in the state to join California in fighting back against what he sees as Republican...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 313

Bob Fortini
2d ago

The ad should say now that I've destroyed California watch what I do to the rest of the country. Aunt Nancy will be so proud

Reply(88)
237
Tom Thurn
2d ago

As a life long resident of California, I can honestly say that Newsom and the Democrats control of the state has been a total failure.

Reply(6)
139
Colt .45 Peace Keeper
2d ago

And DeSantis should be highlighting the homelessness the extreme gasoline prices the extreme cost of living the extreme taxation the lack of WATER the lack of infrastructure omg the list could never end!

Reply(2)
72
Related
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Reacts With Indifference and Sarcasm to Gavin Newsom’s Independence Day TV Adverts

Let in June it emerged that California's Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, had paid around $105,000 to buy some TV advertising time in Florida, for July 4th. It was initially unclear what the substance of his advertising would be - perhaps an appeal to lure back Californians who have abandoned his state in favor of Florida, or maybe a launch of a presidential run for the 2024 election.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Newsom attacks DeSantis in Fourth of July ad

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is running an ad in Florida on July 4 attacking the Sunshine State's Republican leaders, saying that this Independence Day, "Freedom is under attack." Republican lawmakers in Florida are "banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,"...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

“Freedom Is Under Attack” in Florida According to TV Adverts Run by California’s Governor Newsom

TV advert accuses Republicans of constraining freedoms in Florida. It emerged last week that California's Governor Gavin Newsom had paid around $105,000 to secure some TV advertising slots in Florida on July 4. The purpose of the adverts was initially unclear and it was speculated that Governor Newsom may have wanted to score political points of Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, or perhaps to lure back Californians who have moved from there to California in recent years.
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

California federal judge throws out Trump-era changes that weakened Endangered Species Act

A California federal judge on Tuesday threw out Trump-era changes to the Endangered Species Act, voiding regulations that have weakened protections for wildlife. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar restores protections for hundreds of species and comes in response to a lawsuit that several environmental groups filed in 2019 against the Trump administration.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

The War on Weed Continues in California, Which Supposedly Legalized Marijuana Six Years Ago

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Californians can sleep a little easier thanks to the brave work of federal and local cops who dismantled a criminal organization in San Diego County. Ryan L. Korner, the special agent in charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation office in Los Angeles, says the gangsters who pleaded guilty to federal felonies last week didn't care "how their actions negatively impact innocent people, the community, or our society." Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says such criminals "pose a significant health and safety hazard to the public, especially our youth."
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRON4

Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads, CA Justice Department leak

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Rosenhall, Garofoli discuss Newsom Florida ads and CA Justice Department leak. Los Angeles Times opinion writer Laurel Rosenhall and San Francisco Chronicle senior political writer Joe Garofoli joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss ad buys in Florida by the campaign of California Governor Gavin Newsom.
FLORIDA STATE
khsu.org

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
southfloridareporter.com

Iowa Republicans Warm To Ron DeSantis As 2024 Possibility: Poll

We are still well more than a year away from the Iowa caucuses, and indications are that another early state is warming to Florida’s Governor as a 2024 possibility. Gov. Ron DeSantis is still in second place among Iowa Republicans, according to a live operator poll the Courageous Conservatives PAC and other groups commissioned of 546 Iowa Republicans (MOE +/- 4.2%) between June 22-24, 27-30 and July 1.
IOWA STATE
CNET

Stimulus Checks: Find Out if Your State Is Issuing a Tax Rebate

With inflation showing no sign of slowing down and with growing concern about a possible recession, more than a dozen states are helping residents with tax refunds. Up to 23 million Californians, for example, can expect a one-time inflation relief check starting in October. The "middle-class tax refund," as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom called it, will put up to $1,050 in the hands of eligible families.
INCOME TAX
Santa Barbara Independent

Governor Declares State of Emergency in Santa Barbara, Monterey Counties

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties on July 1 to aid in the process of recovering from two significant wildfires. The Alisal Fire began on October 11, 2021, in the Santa Ynez Mountains in Santa Barbara County and burned nearly 17,000...
CNET

Stimulus Checks: See If You're Eligible for a State Tax Rebate and When the Money Will Go Out

With prices increasing due to inflation and growing concern about the economy going into a possible recession, more than a dozen states are looking to send money to taxpayers in the form of tax refunds and relief checks as a way to ease the strain on their wallets. To help residents, some states are also looking at statewide child tax credits and a gas tax holiday to bring gas prices down at the pump. This follows the federal government issuing three rounds of stimulus checks during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

California cuts cannabis taxes to heal ailing industry

California is significantly overhauling its cannabis tax structure, including entirely eliminating a tax on growers, in an effort to boost a struggling legal industry begging for relief. The changes, which were adopted last week as part of a broader state budget agreement, will also create tax credits for some cannabis...
CALIFORNIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

The race to save a community hospital advances with state support.

Earlier this year, state Sen. John Laird, D-Santa Cruz, rushed a bill through the California legislature in 19 days to create the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District in order to save Watsonville Community Hospital, the closest hospital for over 6,500 North Monterey County residents. A judge ruled in February that current...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
