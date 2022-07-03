ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

One person killed, second seriously injured in rollover crash in Hillsboro, police say

By Margaret Haberman
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a fiery, one-car rollover crash early Monday at a Hillsboro intersection, police said. Officers...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake Oswego Review

Fiery fatal rollover crash under investigation in Hillsboro

One person was killed and another seriously injured in the early Sunday single vehicle crash.Hillsboro police are investigating a fiery rollover crash early Sunday that killed one occupant and seriously injured another. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, at 4:31 a.m. on July 3, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash near Northwest Tanasbourne Drive and Northeast Stucki Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle on its top and fully engulfed in flames. One occupant was extricated by officers and transported to a local...
kptv.com

Pilot killed in crash at Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver identified

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The pilot who died following a small plane crash at Pearson Field Airport last week has been identified. The pilot, identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office as 64-year-old Thomas M. Posey, of Vancouver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office determined Posey died from blunt and thermal injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man leaves jail, gets arrested

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service between June 20-25, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, June 20 A 2006 grey Honda Accord with Washington was stolen in the 2000 block of Northeast Barberry Drive. After being released from jail, a man threw a rock at a person and began putting rocks in the roadway near South First Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street. He was arrested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
State
Washington State
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Hillsboro, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KGW

One person in custody following hostage situation in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was taken into custody following a hostage situation inside a home in Southeast Portland on Monday. No one was injured, according to police. Just after noon, officers responded to a call for a welfare check on someone in the area of Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street, just south of Powell Boulevard.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Second Person#Rollover#Traffic Accident
KXL

Happy Valley Man Seriously Injured in Mount Hood Fall

Portland Downtown with Mount Hood View from Japanese Garden. A Happy Valley man’s in a hospital after suffering serious injuries while climbing on Mount Hood. It’s icy, and a dangerous climb all year round, as this story illustrates. The climber who is 43 year old, was near the top of the mountain, when he lost his ice axe. Rescuers say he fell about 700 feet, landing on rocks.
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
ifiberone.com

Man killed in climbing accident near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH - A day of celebration transformed into tragedy when a Vancouver, Washington man fell to his death while climbing just south of Leavenworth on July 4, 2022. The 44-year-old died while climbing on the Icicle Buttress. The man's climbing partner flagged down a U.S. Forest Service officer who was in the area.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Youths accused in armed robbery

The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between June 12-18, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, June 12 A fight was reported between a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl near Southwest Walnut Street and Grant Avenue. Responding officers arrived and separated them. Their parents responded and will be following up with school resource officers. A man reported his van was broken into while he stopped...
TIGARD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Times

Tualatin Police Log: Water fight leads to woman's arrest

The Tualatin Police Department summarizes calls for service from June 21-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, June 21 An employee at Safeway, 17779 S.W. Lower Boones Ferry Road, reported a customer used $350 in counterfeit bills. Officers arrested a man in the 17700 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road for shoplifting. Wednesday, June 22 Two women were cited for criminal mischief and unlawful entry into...
TUALATIN, OR
KXLY

Vancouver man dies in climbing accident on Icicle Buttress

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Vancouver, Washington man was killed in a climbing accident at the Icicle Buttress near Leavenworth on Monday. According to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, the 44-year-old man died after falling about 100 feet. The man’s climbing partner flagged down a USFS Officer who was in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
thebrockvoice.com

Three dead following collision near Beaverton

Three people are dead and two others, including a child, suffered serious injuries following a collision south of Beaverton Friday (July 1). While few details have been released, the two-vehicle collision occurred on Lake Ridge Road (Regional Road 23). Police say two men and a woman have all been pronounced...
The Oregonian

Man shot Friday at Gresham MAX station dies, police say

The man who was shot at a Gresham MAX station on Friday morning has died, according to reports. The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. Friday on the westbound platform of the MAX stop near 162nd Avenue and East Burnside. The shooter fled the scene and has not been apprehended. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Body recovered from Columbia River identified as Kevin McDowell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A body pulled from the Columbia River on Monday has been identified as 35-year-old Kevin McDowell. Just before 7 p.m., River Patrol deputies were called out to the report of a body in river near the western end of Hayden Island. The body was identified as McDowell by the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Body Found In North Portland Harbor

PORTLAND, Ore. — A body was found in the Columbia River in the North Portland Harbor on Monday. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is working to learn the person’s identity. The medical examiner will determine how they died.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
77K+
Followers
43K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy