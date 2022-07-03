One person killed, second seriously injured in rollover crash in Hillsboro, police say

One person was killed and another seriously injured in the early Sunday single vehicle crash.Hillsboro police are investigating a fiery rollover crash early Sunday that killed one occupant and seriously injured another. The names of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, at 4:31 a.m. on July 3, officers responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash near Northwest Tanasbourne Drive and Northeast Stucki Avenue. When officers arrived, they discovered the vehicle on its top and fully engulfed in flames. One occupant was extricated by officers and transported to a local...

1 DAY AGO