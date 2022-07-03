One person killed, second seriously injured in rollover crash in Hillsboro, police say

The Tualatin Police Department summarizes calls for service from June 21-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Tuesday, June 21 An employee at Safeway, 17779 S.W. Lower Boones Ferry Road, reported a customer used $350 in counterfeit bills. Officers arrested a man in the 17700 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road for shoplifting. Wednesday, June 22 Two women were cited for criminal mischief and unlawful entry into...
