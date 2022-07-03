Imaginative illustrations: Artists to share insights at the Mazza Museum Summer Conference

Listening to picture book illustrators share their process for crafting the art found in their books illuminates the magical masterpieces on each page. Mazza Museum, located on the campus of University of Findlay, annually hosts authors and illustrators for a picture book conference designed to give the audience a chance to hear these personal stories about the books we love.

This review features selected books from keynote speakers who will be part of the Mazza Museum Summer Conference, held July 11-13, in-person or virtually. Included is the day that the keynote presenter will be speaking.

Visit mazzamuseum.org for more information on attending this magical event.

Just Add Glitter . Written by Angela DiTerlizzi. Illustrated by Samantha Cotterill. Beach Lane Books. Ages 4-8. $18.99.

Do you have a glitter-lover in your life? This darling book exposes the gusto of the gleaming grit that can transform glum into glamorous! The story follows a little crafter on a rainy day as she begins to add a splash of sparkle, little by little, until she’s swimming in a ton of tinsel. Delightful rhymes and clever quantifiers, written by Angela DiTerlizzi (July 12), slowly unfurl a dash into a disaster. Expressive illustrations in Cotterill’s trademark multimedia style tease the senses both visually and tactically with texturized pages that feel like real glitter. For anyone, young or old, who loves bling.

I Can Help . Written by Reem Faruqi. Illustrated by Mikela Prevost. Eerdman Books. Ages 4-8. $17.99.

A beautiful and bittersweet book about the satisfaction of service and the perils of peer pressure. Zahara is eager to assist her classmate, Kyle, who is skilled at drawing and music, but not as adept at reading and writing. When the teacher asks Zahara to be Kyle’s helper, she enthusiastically accepts, until the other boys and girls make it known that helping Kyle is weird, causing Zahara to reconsider her acceptance of the job. Prevost’s (July 13) tender illustrations evoke all of the emotions Zahara and Kyle experience in this thorny plight. Unlike most stories about decisions based on conformity, this tale does not provide the expected ending, allowing readers’ introspection on their potential reactions.

Before She Was Harriet . Written by Lesa Cline-Ransome. Illustrated by James E. Ransome. Holiday House. Ages 5-8. $18.99.

An uncommon approach to the often over-simplified biography of Harriet Tubman, an awe-inspiring American hero of the Underground Railroad. Written in short, manageable verse, Cline-Ransome (July 11) broadens the complex view of Tubman’s life to include all of the layers of her talent and skill rarely mentioned in children’s literature such as nurse, Union spy, suffragist, and free woman. Similarly, James Ransome (July 11) layers his watercolors to capture the rich essence of Tubman’s visage and experiences over time. This book answers the call for more authentic texts featuring the hard history of enslaved people in the United States.

One Dark Bird . Written by Liz Garton Scanlon. Illustrated by Frann Preston-Gannon. Beach Lane Books. Ages 4-8. $17.99.

A brilliant book that is disguised as a counting book, but breaks character for a curious and compelling lesson in bird behavior. The text begins simply with one-by-one counting of starlings as they go about their natural aviary routing — sitting in trees and circling in the sky — until a predator appears causing the singular birds to gather into the hundreds to form their hallmark murmuration. Suddenly the sky becomes a stage for the swooping, choreographed flight of the starling murmur and once the danger dissolves, so does the mass peculiarity with text that ends in counter-cardinality. Garton Scanlon (July 12) develops the story as a perfect mimicry of the sensational sight.

The Tide Pool Waits . Written by Candace Fleming. Illustrated by Amy Hevron. Neal Porter Books. Ages 4-8. $18.99.

This informational book reads more like an action movie than a nonfiction tome including a well-timed prologue to the title page, a deliberately slow beginning, a fantastic climax filled with vivacity, and an unexpected ending that loops the reader back to the starting point. Candace Fleming’s chosen vocabulary is both educational and entertaining, making this a perfect read-aloud. Amy Hevron’s (July 13) printmaking-style illustrations add depth, explanation, and mood with muted colors that evoke childhood, seaside adventures.

My Kite is Stuck and Other Stories . Written and illustrated by Salina Yoon. Bloomsbury Publishing. Ages 4-8. $9.99.

A trio of short stories about friendship, perspective-taking, and humor in everyday experiences. Early readers will enjoy the satisfaction of completing their first “chapter book,” illustrated with graphic novel-style panels in vibrant, whimsical colors. The three stories are all underlined with themes of helping, whether it be retrieving lost items, seeing each other’s point of view , or project collaboration. Each character in Yoon’s (July 13) tales is relatable and skillfully developed. This book was awarded the Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor in 2017 for the most distinguished books for early readers.

Kerry S. Teeple is an assistant professor in the College of Education at the University of Findlay.