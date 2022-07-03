ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

Imaginative illustrations: Artists to share insights at the Mazza Museum Summer Conference

By By Kerry Teeple / Special to The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqiho_0gTnP9v000

Listening to picture book illustrators share their process for crafting the art found in their books illuminates the magical masterpieces on each page. Mazza Museum, located on the campus of University of Findlay, annually hosts authors and illustrators for a picture book conference designed to give the audience a chance to hear these personal stories about the books we love.

This review features selected books from keynote speakers who will be part of the Mazza Museum Summer Conference, held July 11-13, in-person or virtually. Included is the day that the keynote presenter will be speaking.

Visit mazzamuseum.org for more information on attending this magical event.

Just Add Glitter . Written by Angela DiTerlizzi. Illustrated by Samantha Cotterill. Beach Lane Books. Ages 4-8. $18.99.

Do you have a glitter-lover in your life? This darling book exposes the gusto of the gleaming grit that can transform glum into glamorous! The story follows a little crafter on a rainy day as she begins to add a splash of sparkle, little by little, until she’s swimming in a ton of tinsel. Delightful rhymes and clever quantifiers, written by Angela DiTerlizzi (July 12), slowly unfurl a dash into a disaster. Expressive illustrations in Cotterill’s trademark multimedia style tease the senses both visually and tactically with texturized pages that feel like real glitter. For anyone, young or old, who loves bling.

I Can Help . Written by Reem Faruqi. Illustrated by Mikela Prevost. Eerdman Books. Ages 4-8. $17.99.

A beautiful and bittersweet book about the satisfaction of service and the perils of peer pressure. Zahara is eager to assist her classmate, Kyle, who is skilled at drawing and music, but not as adept at reading and writing. When the teacher asks Zahara to be Kyle’s helper, she enthusiastically accepts, until the other boys and girls make it known that helping Kyle is weird, causing Zahara to reconsider her acceptance of the job. Prevost’s (July 13) tender illustrations evoke all of the emotions Zahara and Kyle experience in this thorny plight. Unlike most stories about decisions based on conformity, this tale does not provide the expected ending, allowing readers’ introspection on their potential reactions.

Before She Was Harriet . Written by Lesa Cline-Ransome. Illustrated by James E. Ransome. Holiday House. Ages 5-8. $18.99.

An uncommon approach to the often over-simplified biography of Harriet Tubman, an awe-inspiring American hero of the Underground Railroad. Written in short, manageable verse, Cline-Ransome (July 11) broadens the complex view of Tubman’s life to include all of the layers of her talent and skill rarely mentioned in children’s literature such as nurse, Union spy, suffragist, and free woman. Similarly, James Ransome (July 11) layers his watercolors to capture the rich essence of Tubman’s visage and experiences over time. This book answers the call for more authentic texts featuring the hard history of enslaved people in the United States.

One Dark Bird . Written by Liz Garton Scanlon. Illustrated by Frann Preston-Gannon. Beach Lane Books. Ages 4-8. $17.99.

A brilliant book that is disguised as a counting book, but breaks character for a curious and compelling lesson in bird behavior. The text begins simply with one-by-one counting of starlings as they go about their natural aviary routing — sitting in trees and circling in the sky — until a predator appears causing the singular birds to gather into the hundreds to form their hallmark murmuration. Suddenly the sky becomes a stage for the swooping, choreographed flight of the starling murmur and once the danger dissolves, so does the mass peculiarity with text that ends in counter-cardinality. Garton Scanlon (July 12) develops the story as a perfect mimicry of the sensational sight.

The Tide Pool Waits . Written by Candace Fleming. Illustrated by Amy Hevron. Neal Porter Books. Ages 4-8. $18.99.

This informational book reads more like an action movie than a nonfiction tome including a well-timed prologue to the title page, a deliberately slow beginning, a fantastic climax filled with vivacity, and an unexpected ending that loops the reader back to the starting point. Candace Fleming’s chosen vocabulary is both educational and entertaining, making this a perfect read-aloud. Amy Hevron’s (July 13) printmaking-style illustrations add depth, explanation, and mood with muted colors that evoke childhood, seaside adventures.

My Kite is Stuck and Other Stories . Written and illustrated by Salina Yoon. Bloomsbury Publishing. Ages 4-8. $9.99.

A trio of short stories about friendship, perspective-taking, and humor in everyday experiences. Early readers will enjoy the satisfaction of completing their first “chapter book,” illustrated with graphic novel-style panels in vibrant, whimsical colors. The three stories are all underlined with themes of helping, whether it be retrieving lost items, seeing each other’s point of view , or project collaboration. Each character in Yoon’s (July 13) tales is relatable and skillfully developed. This book was awarded the Theodor Seuss Geisel Honor in 2017 for the most distinguished books for early readers.

Kerry S. Teeple is an assistant professor in the College of Education at the University of Findlay.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

A Portrait of the Artist Who Never Makes Art

We encounter Bran, the narrator of Nell Zink’s new novel, Avalon, just as she leaves a party where something pivotal and distressing has happened to her. We know that it is pivotal because we immediately cut back in time to Bran’s childhood, and much of the novel becomes an inexorable march toward that fateful night. We also have some warning that the account we are about to hear is a fragile memory: “I have trouble recounting my childhood in chronological order. It appears in fragments, like a cored and sectioned apple. Put it back together, and the interior disappears.” I’m always a little wary when a book has a thesis statement right at the top that seems pinned in place to explain some infirmity in the execution.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
purewow.com

‘Night of the Living Rez’ Is an Unforgettable Story Collection About Coming of Age on a Reservation

Though Native American writers like Louise Erdrich, Joy Harjo and N. Scott Momaday have been producing poignant, award-winning work since the late 1960s (Momaday’s House Made of Dawn earned the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1969), the past few years in particular have seen a spate of books written by and about Indigenous peoples. Books like Where the Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson, From the Hilltop by Toni Jensen and, perhaps most famously, There There, a 2019 bestseller by Tommy Orange, whom The New York Times described as “part of a new generation of acclaimed indigenous writers” were heralded for “shattering old tropes and stereotypes about Native American literature, experience and identity.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wmagazine.com

Artist Piero Gilardi’s Surrealist Fashion Comes to Life Once More

A dancer wears Piero Gilardi's "Vestito Natura Betulle" at Piper Club in Turin, 1967. Courtesy of Magazzino Italian Art. At the Magazzino Italian Art museum in Cold Spring, New York—a white, modernist building that looks chic and minimal against the green pastures of Putnam County—there’s an entire room devoted to the works of the artist Piero Gilardi. A pioneer of the Arte Povera movement in the 1960s and ’70s, which saw Italian artists taking radical stances against institutions and systems of government, Gilardi’s career centered mostly on what he called Tappeto-Natura, or “nature carpets.” The “carpets” are, in fact, 3-D renderings of various nature scenes: pebbles on a beach, rollicking foamy waves with seagulls, the mossy forest ground, all done in polyurethane foam. Not only are the nature carpets laid out on the floor of the nonprofit museum, which was founded by Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu in 2017 and received a significant renovation in 2020, but they’re also mounted onto the walls, like tactile paintings of sunflower fields and bushels of vegetables.
COLD SPRING, NY
ARTnews

Gagosian Takes on Fast-Rising Abstract Artist Jadé Fadojutimi

Gagosian, the world’s largest gallery, now represents London-based artist Jadé Fadojutimi, whose ascent over the past few years has made her one of the most closely watched abstractionists working today. Fadojutimi’s first presentation with Gagosian will be an installation of new works at the gallery’s Frieze London booth...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Findlay, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Findlay, OH
money.com

Money Classic: America's Top Artists Redesign the Dollar (1986)

Money is turning 50! To celebrate, we’ve combed through decades of our print magazines to uncover hidden gems, fascinating stories and vintage personal finance tips that have (surprisingly) withstood the test of time. Throughout 2022, we’ll be sharing our favorite finds in Money Classic, a special limited-edition newsletter that goes out twice a month.
ENTERTAINMENT
travelawaits.com

7 Insider Tips For Visiting My Favorite Art Museum In The World

Fine art doesn’t always feel very accessible. Imposing buildings, steep admission prices, and lack of amenities aren’t exactly encouraging for visitors who are curious but not necessarily passionate about art. But at London’s National Gallery, I’ve felt warmly welcomed for more than 20 years, and I think you’ll equally appreciate this traveler-friendly destination.
MUSEUMS
SFGate

Book World: Paul Tremblay delivers another mind-bending horror novel

- - - Like many authors before him, it took Paul Tremblay a genre pivot to hit his stride. After early works of satirical or dystopian science fiction (including "Swallowing a Donkey's Eye"), Tremblay switched to horror in 2015 with "A Head Full of Ghosts" and has since earned bestseller status and praise from Stephen King, among others.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harriet Tubman
The Independent

Lucian Freud exhibition to feature family photos and childhood drawings

A Lucian Freud exhibition featuring family photographs, childhood drawings and illustrated letters will be displayed at the Freud Museum in honour of his centenary year.During a career spanning six decades, the British painter often used his family as a muse.His relatives included his neurologist grandfather Sigmund, who was the founder of psychoanalysis, revolutionising the way we understand the mind, as well as his pioneering psychoanalyst aunt Anna.To honour what would have been Lucian’s centenary year, the Freud Museum in London is staging an exhibition titled Freud: The Painter And His Family from July 6 until January 23.Our new exhibition is...
MUSEUMS
The Hollywood Reporter

“How the Hell Can Walt Run a Studio Without Us?”: Behind the Disney Animation Revolt of 1941

Soon after the birth of Mickey Mouse, one animator raised Walt Disney Productions far beyond Walt’s expectations. That animator also led a union war that almost destroyed the company. Art Babbitt worked for the Disney studio throughout the 1930s and up to 1941, years in which he and Walt were driven to elevate animation as an art form, as seen in Snow White, Pinocchio, and Fantasia. But as America emerged from the Great Depression, labor unions spread across Hollywood. Disney fought the unions while Babbitt embraced them. Soon, angry Disney cartoon characters graced picket signs as hundreds of artists went out on strike…
ENTERTAINMENT
Fast Company

See the 50 most striking book covers of the year

I used to be embarrassed that I often buy books based on their cover, but I’m not anymore: Book covers are a labor of love, filled with artistry and design. That’s the animating force behind the annual 50 Books | 50 Covers list, which was just released by AIGA, a professional association for the design industry. The competition, which first began in 1923, offers insight into this particular moment in time, where there’s a growing diversity in design as well as a fixation with typography.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Nonfiction Books#Illustrations#Reading And Writing#Illustrators#University Of Findlay#Beach Lane Books
Mental_Floss

Catherine Crowe, the Woman Who Brought the Word 'Poltergeist' to English

“They’re here.” It might be one of the most famous quotes in movies, spoken by young Heather O’Rourke in 1982’s supernatural domestic thriller Poltergeist. The word has taken on a surprisingly sturdy place in English despite being distinctly not of English. And while that Steven Spielberg-produced film did a lot to popularize it, it was paranormal scholar Catherine Crowe who first introduced it to the vernacular.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Psychic Medium Matt Fraser Reveals the Most Common Message Received From the Afterlife (Exclusive)

This summer is proving to be an extremely busy one for renowned psychic medium Matt Fraser. The Rhode Island native is continuing to make the most of his spiritual gift by sharing his experiences with the afterlife and the nuggets of wisdom they provide in a new book set to release this August titled, We Never Die: Secrets of the Afterlife. Written during the pandemic as a response to the fans writing in with a variety of questions stemming from a sudden passing to crossing over, Fraser tells PopCulture.com exclusively that while the book offers answers, he wanted to treat it as a resource on what he learned from the spirit world. That also includes the most common message received from those that have passed.
MENTAL HEALTH
ARTnews

London’s National Gallery Plans Van Gogh Blowout, Collector Vivian Hewitt Dies at 102, and More: Morning Links for June 23, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A SHORTER LIST. The Smithsonian has narrowed down the possible sites for the forthcoming National Museum of the American Latino and Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum, the Washington Post reports. From more than two dozen that were originally proposed, four now remain: three are undeveloped parts of the National Mall, and one is the Arts and Industries Building, which was also in the running to house the National Museum of African American History and Culture . (That instead got its own dedicated building designed by David Adjaye, which Greg Tate reviewed for ARTnews in 2017.) Under legislation passed by Congress, the Smithsonian Board of...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

Ernie Barnes Painting Heads to Bonhams, Climate Activists Hit Another U.K. Museum, and More: Morning Links for July 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. READY YOUR PADDLES! Back in May, Ernie Barnes’s exhilarating The Sugar Shack (1976) painting soared past its $150,000 low estimate at Christie’s to finish at $15.3 million with fees. His estate subsequently signed on to work with Andrew Kreps and Ortuzar Projects in New York. Now another one of his works is coming up for sale. Bonhams will feature his Solid Rock Congregation (1993)—an action-packed scene at a Black church service—in a single-lot sale on September 9 at its New York branch, Barron’s reports. It is estimated to sell for $500,000 to $700,000. The work was commissioned by gospel singer Margaret Bell, who can be seen wielding a mic in it.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – review roundup

Poukahangatus by Tayi Tibble (Penguin, £10.99) In Vampires Versus Werewolves, the poet remembers schooldays of “brown boys running round topless during PE”; when white girls take them home, it is “to see if parents would bare their teeth”. The role reversal is typical of the fairytales of youth in the Aotearoan/New Zealand poet’s debut collection. Tibble writes wittily of the hunger games of adolescence, with needy boys crying wolf (those beasts again) while “in reverse you cry sheep and / nobody believes your bleating”. Identities are assumed and discarded (“there is a dark-skinned darkness in me / I wear her like a little black dress”), and form a central focus of the autofictional long poem Shame. “Tell me, am I navigating correctly?” Tibble asks in Identity Politics. Her worries are misplaced: however lost their youthful personas, these wise poems know exactly where they are heading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy