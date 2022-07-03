ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID Two Killed, Release New Details In Apparent Putnam County Road Rage Incident

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDdpG_0gTnOrhE00
Police have identified two men killed and released new details after an apparent road rage incident on a busy roadway in the region. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

The incident took place in Putnam County on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent early Saturday morning, July 2.

An initial investigation determined the two men, both from Dutchess County, Mark H. Hall, age 38, of Holmes, and Fabian A. Tirado, age 22, of Wappinger, stopped in the right lane of travel and exited their vehicles due to a road rage altercation, New York State Police said.

While Hall and Tirado continued to argue in the right lane, a third vehicle struck both men at approximately 1:35 a.m.

Hall and Tirado were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The operator of the third vehicle involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and was transported to Danbury Hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

