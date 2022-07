Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to follow! Dragon Ball Super is now making its way through theaters in Japan with its newest feature film, and the creator behind it all has opened up about the surprising path it took to crafting Piccolo's new form for the movie! While promotional materials had been holding back on revealing some of the biggest moments throughout the film thus far, now that it's one month into its launch overseas, Toei Animation has begun to fully reveal all of the biggest scenes in order to get the last wave of overseas fans to check it out before its theatrical run there ends.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO