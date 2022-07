ARRESTEE(S): Therel Scott (5/31/79) Officers responded to the area of Sycamore Dr for a report of a drive by shooting. The VIC stated her apartment and vehicle were hit by gunfire and the unknown responsible fled the scene. While officers were investigating the incident, security at Sycamore Square reported being the victim of a brandishing from a firearm. The suspect description matched the suspect from the shooting and a vehicle license plate was obtained. The suspect vehicle was located on a nearby street and the driver, Therel Scott, was detained without incident.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO