ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 committee: More evidence will come in July hearings

By HOPE YEN
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RK83P_0gTnOboq00
Capitol Riot Investigation FILE - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — More evidence is emerging in the House's Jan. 6 investigation that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol where they rioted, a committee member said Sunday.

“There will be way more information and stay tuned,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

The committee has been intensifying its yearlong investigation into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee's vice chair, is making clear that criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including against Trump, could follow.

At least two more hearings are scheduled this month that aim to show how Trump illegally directed a violent mob toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, and then failed to take quick action to stop the attack once it began.

The committee also has been reviewing new documentary film footage of Trump’s final months in office, including interviews with Trump and members of his family.

Kinzinger, in a television interview, declined to disclose the new information he referred to and did not say who had provided it. He said many more details emerged after last week's testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and that nothing had changed the committee's confidence in her credibility.

“There’s information I can’t say yet,” he said. “We certainly would say that Cassidy Hutchinson has testified under oath, we find her credible, and anybody that wants to cast disparagements on that, who were firsthand present, should also testify under oath and not through anonymous sources.”

In a separate interview, another committee member, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said: “We are following additional leads. I think those leads will lead to new testimony."

In Hutchinson's appearance before the committee last week, Hutchinson painted a picture of Trump as an angry, defiant president who was trying to let armed supporters avoid security screenings at a rally on the morning of Jan. 6 to protest his 2020 election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

Legal experts have said Cassidy’s testimony is potentially problematic for Trump as federal prosecutors investigate potential criminal wrongdoing.

“There could be more than one criminal referral,” said Cheney in an interview that aired Sunday. She said the committee will decide later in the process whether to proceed.

Cassidy also recounted a conversation with Tony Ornato, Trump's deputy chief of staff for operations, who, she testified, said Trump later grabbed at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV when the Secret Service refused to let him go to the Capitol after the rally.

That account was quickly disputed, however. Bobby Engel, the Secret Service agent who was driving Trump, and Ornato are willing to testify under oath that no agent was assaulted and Trump never lunged for the steering wheel, a person familiar with the matter said. The person would not discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

In recent days, the committee has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and has been seeking more information from Ornato and Engel, who were previously interviewed by investigators.

Committee members hope Cipollone will come forward.

“He clearly has information about concerns about criminal violations, concerns about the president going to the Capitol that day, concerns about the chief of staff having blood on his hands if they didn’t do more to stop that violent attack on the Capitol,” Schiff said. “It's hard to imagine someone more at the center of things.”

The committee has also been working on setting up an interview with Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was asked to speak to the committee after disclosures of her communications with Trump's team in the run-up and day of the insurrection at the Capitol.

Kinzinger appeared on CNN's “State of the Union,” Schiff was on CBS' “Face the Nation" and Cheney appeared on ABC's “This Week."

___

For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to https://www.apnews.com/capitol-siege

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says the January 6 panel won't 'stand by' and let 'men who are claiming executive privilege' attack Cassidy Hutchinson's character

During an ABC interview, Cheney dismissed attacks on Hutchinson's testimony by anonymous sources."The Committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated," she said. Rep. Liz Cheney in an interview that aired on Sunday reaffirmed her confidence in former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony...
WYOMING STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
The Atlantic

The January 6 Committee Is Going to Have the Final Word

During its astonishing Tuesday hearing about Donald Trump’s actions on the day of January 6, the House select committee investigating the insurrection made clear that the integrity of its work is under threat. “The same people who drove the former president’s pressure campaign to overturn the election are now trying to cover up the truth about January 6,” warned committee chair Bennie Thompson. “But thanks to the courage of certain individuals, the truth won’t be buried.” The main individual he seemed to have in mind was Cassidy Hutchinson, once an aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified to the former president’s violent and bizarre behavior—demanding that rally-goers with guns and knives be allowed onto the Ellipse to hear his speech and exploding in rage when his security detail refused to drive him to the Capitol, as rioters there began to overwhelm law enforcement.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Deadline

January 6 Hearings: Livestream Link, Who May Testify Next & Upcoming Schedule

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Tuesday’s surprise hearing delivered some bombshells for the January 6th Commission, which reconvened despite having announced a break until after the Congressional recess. At today’s hearing Cassidy Hutchinson, who was the top aide to Trump’s last Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, provided shocking testimony about what was actually going on in the White House on January 6, and who knew what when. Legislators will now be away from D.C. until July 8. Chairman Bennie Thompson told Politico last week that, after Thursday’s hearing, the committee will resume in July. Previously, the idea of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Justice Department#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

House Oversight Committee to hold hearing on Roe reversal's impact

A top House panel will hold a hearing later this month on the impact of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, it announced ahead of the weekend. News of the hearing came from House Oversight and Reform Committee Democrats, who said in a statement that the panel would "examine how the Republican-appointed Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will impact people and families across America for generations to come." The hearing, which will take place July 13, was announced Friday, one week to the day since the nation's highest bench announced that it would reverse the 1973 landmark ruling, which had guaranteed nationwide abortion access for nearly half a century.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
75K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy