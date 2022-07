More than two years into the pandemic, Fairfax County is settling into a more stable approach to COVID-19 testing. The Fairfax County Health Department will now support free testing at six established sites through a new partnership with the contractor Curative. The mobile lab launched today (Tuesday) in Centreville and Bailey’s Crossroads and will rotate between two sites per day throughout each week.

