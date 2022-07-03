NEW ART EXHIBITS IN TWENTYNINE PALMS AND JOSHUA TREE

Theatre 29 will be announcing their upcoming 2022 – 23 season slate on August 12, but we have a sneak peek of the season opener. Twentynine Palms’ award-winning non-profit community theatre, Theatre 29, will be formally presenting its full 2022-23 season at a public event at the theatre on August 12. However, the first show of the season has been revealed through their casting call for the classic family musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”, which will be Sunday, July 17, at 5:00 p.m. at the venue located at 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms. Director Katie Fleischman will be seeking a cast of six performers aged eighteen and older. The musical revives the catchy, playful Saturday morning TV jams multiple generations grew up on since the 1970s, the show will run weekends at Theatre 29 from September 2-18.

2 DAYS AGO