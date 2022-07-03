ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

NEW ART EXHIBITS IN TWENTYNINE PALMS AND JOSHUA TREE

By Z107.7 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew exhibits go on display at Art Galleries in 29 Palms and Joshua Tree today. The 29 Palms Art Gallery will host an opening reception for its Summer Show this Saturday, July 2, with hospitality on the gallery patio from 5 p.m....

travelawaits.com

3 Ancient Native Canyons For Hiking Just 15 Minutes From Palm Springs

Nestled in the mountains just south of glamourous Palm Springs are three desert canyons that give hikers a glimpse back to the time people first populated the Coachella Valley. Collectively known as Indian Canyons, the sites lie on land owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, the tribe that first settled in the valley 5,000 years ago.
KESQ News Channel 3

Grand opening date set for Chick-Fil-A in Palm Desert

We now know when the Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Palm Desert will finally open. The company announced that the Palm Desert location will open its doors on Thursday, July 14. The restaurant will be located at the intersection of 73070 Dinah Shore, just off the Interstate 10 exit on Monterey Avenue. Chick-Fil-A Palm Desert will be The post Grand opening date set for Chick-Fil-A in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Locals celebrate 4th of July with baseball, BBQ and fireworks!

Locals and visitors are celebrating the 4th of July across the Coachella Valley. In Palm Springs, people gathered in Sunrise Park to picnic and barbecue for the holiday. Crowds enjoyed the Concert in the Park featuring “Turn the Page, Tribute to Bob Seger”. Shortly after, people packed the Palm Springs Stadium as the Power plays The post Locals celebrate 4th of July with baseball, BBQ and fireworks! appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com

AUDITIONS FOR FAMILY FAVORITE “SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE” TO KICK OFF THEATRE 29 2022 – 23 SEASON

Theatre 29 will be announcing their upcoming 2022 – 23 season slate on August 12, but we have a sneak peek of the season opener. Twentynine Palms’ award-winning non-profit community theatre, Theatre 29, will be formally presenting its full 2022-23 season at a public event at the theatre on August 12. However, the first show of the season has been revealed through their casting call for the classic family musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live!”, which will be Sunday, July 17, at 5:00 p.m. at the venue located at 73637 Sullivan Road in Twentynine Palms. Director Katie Fleischman will be seeking a cast of six performers aged eighteen and older. The musical revives the catchy, playful Saturday morning TV jams multiple generations grew up on since the 1970s, the show will run weekends at Theatre 29 from September 2-18.
NBC Los Angeles

‘Military Days' Open at the Palm Springs Tram

Early July 2022 has featured some June Gloom-style mornings in Southern California, but anyone who has experienced the final weeks of July around the region knows that much hotter days will certainly roll in soon. And where do we roll when those higher temperatures arise? Up the nearest mountain, if...
visitpalmsprings.com

Palm Springs Certified Farmers’ Markets

Every Saturday morning beginning at 8 am, the Palm Springs Certified Farmers’ Market brings local farmers and vendors together to showcase the fruits of their labor. The market features farm fresh fruits and vegetables and artisan food products. Other items include such things as herbs, cheese, pastries, honey, nuts, olive oil, and fresh cut flowers.
z1077fm.com

SUMMER AQUATICS PROGRAMS IN FULL SWING

The Town of Yucca Valley’s 2022 summer aquatics program is offering Water Fun and Fitness drop-in sessions this summer. The programs include a Recreational Fun Swim every Monday and Friday from 1-4 p.m., lap swimming sessions Monday through Friday at 8 a.m., and our popular water aerobics class from 7 to 7:45 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays for all ages and fitness levels.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Evie M.

This Inn is "One of the Most Haunted B&Bs in the country". Would you stay?

Stock photo. Not a photo of the actual Strawberry Creek InnChelsey McCartey on Unsplash. There are so many reasons I miss living in California, beyond the fact that it is my home. And one of those reasons is Idyllwild. If you’ve never been to Idyllwild I honestly feel bad for you, but if you have, you know exactly what I’m talking about. If you’re unsure what Idyllwild is, it’s the most beautiful town located just beyond San Jacinto, California.
KESQ News Channel 3

July 5th meeting on La Quinta surf park proposal postponed

A special meeting on the La Quinta surf park proposal originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed at the request of the developer. The meeting was a continuation of the June 7th city council meeting. Councilmembers met to discuss a possible decision on the controversial Coral Mountain Resort project, however, after a 9-hour-long discussion, the The post July 5th meeting on La Quinta surf park proposal postponed appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

If you light it, we’ll write it; Illegal firework usage in the Coachella Valley

The Riverside Sheriff Department said that they will go through the proper channels to determine if they can give us the information we need regarding the data usage of Illegal Firework in the Coachella Valley. Sergeant Edward Soto said, "The information you inquired of is not directly reported to the Media Information Bureau. For this The post If you light it, we’ll write it; Illegal firework usage in the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs drone show postponed

The city of Palm Springs has announced the postponement of tonight's show due to the high winds. The drones scheduled to fly 400 feet above ground level can not fly in winds above 13 miles per hour. The drone show has been rescheduled for September 2022. The post Palm Springs drone show postponed appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Take a Scenic Ride, up High, on the Fourth of July

Zooming high into the sky on the Fourth of July sounds like something a firework might do, the sort of sparkler that dramatically flowers in all sorts of patriotic hues. But there are ways we can take a summertime flight, and we don't even need to board a plane to do so.
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

LIFESTREAM BLOOD DRIVE IN TWENTYNINE PALMS TOMORROW

There’s a severe shortage of blood in San Bernardino County and officials are putting out the call for blood donors. Lifestream needs your help to get the blood supply up to a healthy level. Lifestream will be holding a blood drive tomorrow, Wednesday, July 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at the Joshua Tree National Park entrance in Twentynine Palms.
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker suffers leg injury on mountain trail, requiring rescue

A hiker was injured today on a trail east of Pine Cove, requiring firefighters to come to her rescue and transport her down from a mountaintop. The "hiker down" call was received at about 5:10 p.m. in the area of the Long Valley Ranger Station and the Round Valley Campground, according to the Riverside County The post Hiker suffers leg injury on mountain trail, requiring rescue appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com

FIRE BRIEFLY THREATENS SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET

A fire briefly threatened the Sky Village Swap Meet in Yucca Valley was quickly put down by firefighters Thursday, June 30. San Bernardino County Fire Battalion Chief Mike McClintock said at about 3:15 p.m., units were dispatched to a report of black smoke in the area of Sunnyslope and Old Woman Springs Rd.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Desert Hot Springs Duplex Damaged by Fire

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Five adults were displaced this morning. when their single story duplex was damaged by flames. The fire was reported at 2:35 a.m. in the 66000 block of Desert View. Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The duplex was fully involved in flames...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
travelnowsmart.com

Mobile Homes For Rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA

When looking for a mobile home for rent in Desert Hot Springs, you will find plenty of options. Here are some of the top choices: Joshua Springs Mobile Home Park, Caliente Sands, and Desert Crest Country Club. These communities are known for their great amenities and community parks. For more information, visit the respective community websites. Once you’ve decided on the community, consider its amenities, location, and features.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

