Public Safety

‘Several’ Killed in Copenhagen Mall Shooting, Cops Say

By Alice Tecotzky
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to Danish police, multiple people were killed in a shooting at Field’s shopping mall in Copenhagen, the country’s capital, on...

The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside the Murder-Obsessed Posts of Parade Massacre Suspect

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—The 21-year-old Illinois man accused in Monday’s parade massacre is an amateur rapper who posted disturbing videos on his YouTube channel, including a crude animation depicting a gunman being killed by police. In addition to videos filled with violent imagery and mass-shooting fantasy, Robert “Bobby” Crimo...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Three Killed in Fourth of July Block Party Shooting

Three people were killed in a mass shooting at a block party in Gary, Indiana, early Tuesday, police said. Officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 1 a.m. arrived to find a scene of carnage, with three victims already lifeless and seven others suffering from gunshot wounds. “Early information indicates a holiday block party may have been going on when the shooting erupted,” the Gary Police Department said in a statement. The victims, who ranged in age from 20 to 27, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The seven people wounded were transported to local hospitals. There was no word on any arrests made as of Tuesday morning.
Wife of man who fatally shot two police officers in ambush apologises for his actions

Diana Flores, whose husband Justin Flores shot and killed two police officers in a Southern California gun battle on Wednesday, apologised for her spouse’s actions."I’m so deeply sorry. My condolences for saving me," she told CBS Los Angeles. "I’m so sorry. They didn’t deserve that. They were trying to help me."Police say Mr Flores, 35, opened fire on two officers, Corporal Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, when they responded to a call about a stabbing on Wednesday in the city of El Monte.Ms Flores said her husband had attacked her and she fled, but he managed to track...
EL MONTE, CA
Mother of boy, 10, mauled to death by XL Bully dog ‘Beast’ plans to fight owners’ sentences

Prison sentences given to a man and woman whose 7st American bulldog "Beast" mauled a boy to death "are not even close to justice", his mother has said.Brandon Hayden, 19, and Amy Salter, 29, were in charge of the "muscular" canine when it attacked and killed 10 year old Jack Lis in South Wales last year.Hayden has been jailed for four years and six months while Salter was given three years.Emma Whitfield, Jack's mother, has condemned the jail terms, saying they are too lenient. She has started an online petition calling for a review.Ms Whitfield said: "No sentence will...
Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
Texas man who was declared insane after killing father escapes from hospital

A Texas man, who was charged with murder for stabbing his father in 2013 but later acquited on an insanity plea, has fled from the state psychatric facility he was in, officials said on Monday. Alexander Scott Ervin, 29, was found missing from the hospital shortly after 7.30am on Monday. Police officials reviewed the hospital’s security footage and determined he fled after the mental health facility’s staff contacted authorities.Mr Ervin left his dormitory room at the North Texas State Hospital around 9pm on Sunday and climbed the 8ft security fence of the hospital before he headed north on foot around...
VERNON, TX
Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Public Safety
Terrorism
Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
2 former police officers charged with kidnapping woman while working illegally as bounty hunters

Two former police officers are scheduled to face a judge Wednesday on suspicion of kidnapping a woman while illegally working as bounty hunters.Rodger Jeffrey Corbett, 49, of Corona, and Kevin Andrew Pederson, 34, of Fullerton, were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on three felony counts each of kidnapping, false imprisonment by violence, menace, fraud or deceit, and an enhancement with firearm in the commission of a felony.An investigation was launched by the state Department of Insurance after social media video surfaced of the two men misidentified as undercover police officers, trying to find a person who missed court appearances. Investigators...
Zara Aleena: Man charged with murder and attempted rape and robbery of aspiring solicitor

The 29-year-old man charged with the murder of aspiring solicitor Zara Aleena tried to rape her and steal her handbag as she walked home, a court has heard.Jordan McSweeney, who appeared at Thames Magistrates Court on Tuesday, was charged with attempting to rob the “beloved” 35-year-old of her mobile phone, keys and handbag and attempted rape.McSweeney, from Dagenham, east London, spoke to confirm his name before his charges were read out and his case was transfered to the Crown Court. Ms Aleena was found suffering from serious injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning by members of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jermaine Baker: Fatal police shooting of unarmed black man ‘lawful’ despite 24 failings, inquiry finds

An unarmed black man was shot dead after a “catalogue of failings” in a Metropolitan Police operation, an inquiry has found. Retired judge Clement Goldstone QC concluded that Jermaine Baker, 28, was lawfully killed despite the errors.But he warned that the findings should “serve as a loud wake-up call to a newly appointed commissioner” of Britain’s largest police force.“I cannot help but believe and observe that if JB had not been fatally shot, none of the shortcomings in planning and execution which this inquiry has exposed would have come to light and the operation would have been hailed as an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Suspect arrested in murder of mother shot on Upper East Side

NEW YORK -- Two days after the deadly shooting of a mother on the Upper East Side, police have made an arrest.The NYPD said Friday night that 22-year-old Isaac Argro had been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Azsia Johnson. The 20-year-old was shot while pushing her 3-month-old daughter in a stroller Wednesday night.As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, sources say Argro is the victim's ex-boyfriend and the baby's father.Argro is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.Johnson was walking near a playground at East 95th Street and Lexington Avenue with the 3-month-old in a stroller Wednesday night when...
UPPER EAST SIDE, NY
Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
Parade Massacre Suspect Attempted Suicide in 2019 With Machete, Police Report Says

About three years before Robert “Bobby” Crimo III allegedly carried out his premeditated attack at a Fourth of July Parade, he attempted suicide with a machete, according to police records. In an April 29, 2019, Highland Park Police incident report obtained by The Daily Beast, officers were called to Crimo’s house for a well-being check. During the check, officers learned the the 21-year-old was “known to use marijuana” and had a history of suicide attempts. One of those instances, which occurred a week prior to the call, was an “attempt to commit suicide by machete,” the report states. Months later, in September 2019, police were once again called to Crimo III’s family home after he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his family while hoarding 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword. Despite the two run-ins with police, Crimo’s father sponsored his son’s gun-license application, which allowed him to buy several guns—including the one used Monday to kill seven people and injure dozens more at the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Missouri Man Said ‘That Felt Good’ After Bludgeoning Elderly Neighbor to Death, Police Say

A 31-year-old Missouri man was reportedly heard muttering “that felt good” as he bludgeoned his elderly neighbor to death. Police say Isaac Heath was seen by a witness on his neighbor’s front porch in Berkeley swinging a baseball bat. Soon after the sighting, the neighbor, Eileen Schnitker, was found dead on the same porch with injuries to the face and head, and reportedly a stab wound in her stomach. As KMOV4 reported, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office arrested Heath at the scene and charged him with both first-degree murder and armed criminal action. If convicted, Heath could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. “The fact patterns of some cases leave you speechless,” the prosecuting attorney said. “This is one of those.”
BERKELEY, MO
