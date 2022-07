Effective: 2022-07-05 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Burt; Cedar; Cherry; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Garfield; Holt; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Pierce; Rock; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne; Wheeler SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 437 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BURT CEDAR CHERRY CUMING DAKOTA DIXON GARFIELD HOLT KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON PIERCE ROCK STANTON THURSTON WAYNE WHEELER

