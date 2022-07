We’re now nearly halfway through the season, and in the final full month before the trade deadline. This is the time for all teams to evaluate where they stand, and it’s clear that the Yankees should be aiming big. They’ve got the best record in baseball and are on or near a historic pace, but have clear competition that can’t be ignored. The Astros remain a thorn in their side, not to mention any of the contenders building in the National League, and until they’re vanquished in October nothing else will compare.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO