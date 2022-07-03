ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man wanted for shooting at Brookhaven officer

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

UPDATE:

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brookhaven police announced that Brown has been arrested at a Walmart store.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brookhaven police are looking for a man who allegedly shot at an officer on Saturday, July 2.

Man charged with murder after Terry shooting

Police said Essie Ray Brown Jr., 37, is wanted for shooting at an officer. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Essie Ray Brown Jr. (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Department).

Anyone with information about Brown can call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)-833-2424 or local law enforcement.

Vicksburg Post

Suspicious person seen leaving scene of Vicksburg house fire

The Vicksburg Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred Monday afternoon — and a suspicious person that reportedly left the scene. The VFD responded to the fire in the 200 block of Second Avenue in Vicksburg after a 911 call at 12:35 p.m. Battalion 1, Ladder 3, Ladder 14, Engine 6, Rescue and Fire Medic 30 responded, along with Vicksburg Police Department units.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors react to proposed drive-by shooting ordinance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One city leader is proposing a new ordinance that will confiscate vehicles used in a drive-by shooting, making them property of the city. Jacksonians expressed mixed emotions about Councilman Kenneth Stokes’ confiscation ordinance. Some said people need to be held accountable. Others said it will lead to more problems. After a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes wants city to take cars used in drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One city leader is speaking out against the recent uptick in drive-by shootings and proposing solutions to deter potential offenders. Councilman Kenneth Stokes proposes that cars used to commit drive-by shootings should be confiscated and become property of the City of Jackson. This is part of many efforts to decrease the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Louisiana man arrested, accused of pouring acid on woman’s face

ROSELAND, La. (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after Tangipahoa Parish detectives say he poured harsh chemicals on a woman’s face, including bleach. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, 35-year-old James Ballard, Jr. was arrested in Roseland on Sunday stemming from the incident detectives are calling a domestic disturbance.
ROSELAND, LA
WJTV 12

Jackson police arrest three on outstanding warrants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three men were arrested by Jackson police on various charges on Sunday, July 3. Jackson Police Chief Deric Hearn said Quanellius Terry, 36, was arrested on Longview Place on arrest warrants from 2019 for shooting into an occupied dwelling. Terry was also charged with domestic violence disturbing the family peace. Hearn […]
JACKSON, MS
KNOE TV8

Vidalia man accused of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A Vidalia man has been arrested for allegedly beginning an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile, said Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ian Reed, 28, has been charged with indecent behavior with juveniles and two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. The investigation began on...
VIDALIA, LA
WJTV 12

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hickory Ridge Road

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities in Rankin County are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Hickory Ridge Road in Florence. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth identified the victim as Danial Reinbott, 49, of Florence. According to Ruth, Reinbott died from injuries sustained in the crash. The […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
