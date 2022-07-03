Police: Man wanted for shooting at Brookhaven officer

UPDATE:

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brookhaven police announced that Brown has been arrested at a Walmart store.

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brookhaven police are looking for a man who allegedly shot at an officer on Saturday, July 2.

Police said Essie Ray Brown Jr., 37, is wanted for shooting at an officer. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Essie Ray Brown Jr. (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Department).

Anyone with information about Brown can call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)-833-2424 or local law enforcement.

