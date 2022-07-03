Police: Man wanted for shooting at Brookhaven officer
UPDATE:
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brookhaven police announced that Brown has been arrested at a Walmart store.
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Brookhaven police are looking for a man who allegedly shot at an officer on Saturday, July 2.Man charged with murder after Terry shooting
Police said Essie Ray Brown Jr., 37, is wanted for shooting at an officer. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about Brown can call the Brookhaven Police Department at (601)-833-2424 or local law enforcement.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0