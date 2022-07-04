ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 killed, 4 critically wounded in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

By Rashid Haddou
 3 days ago

At least three people were killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting at a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday, authorities said.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: People are seen running during the evacuation of the Fields shopping center after reports of a shooting in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 3, 2022.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Field's shopping center in Denmark's capital just before 5:30 p.m.local time on Sunday. A boy and girl, both 17-year-old Danish citizens, and a 47-year-old Russian man were killed when a gunman opened fire there, according to Copenhagen chief police inspector Søren Thomassen.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Scanpix via Reuters - PHOTO: Armed Police arrive at Field's shopping center, after Danish police said they received reports of shooting, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

As of Monday, four people -- two Danish and two Swedish citizens -- remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Several others suffered minor injuries while fleeing the mall, Thomassen said.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock - PHOTO: People run in front of the Fields shopping center after reports of shots fired in Oerstad, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3, 2022.

The suspect -- a 22-year-old man with a history of mental health issues -- was arrested at the scene, according to Thomassen. The man was expected to be arraigned in a Danish court on Monday on preliminary charges of murder.

Olafur Steinar Gestsson/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock - PHOTO: People gather in front of the Fields shopping center during evacuation by armed police in Oerstad, Copenhagen, Denmark, July 3 2022.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation. While a motive was unknown, Thomassen said the victims appeared to have been randomly targeted and the gunman was believed to have acted alone. There was also nothing to suggest terrorism, he said.

"There is nothing in our investigation, or the documents we have reviewed, or the things we have found, or the witnesses' statements we have gotten, that can substantiate that this is an act of terrorism," the police inspector told reporters during a press conference Monday.

