Man Fatally Stabbed on Roosevelt Avenue Following Dispute at Nearby Catering Hall

A 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Roosevelt Avenue during the early hours Saturday morning, according to police.

The victim was stabbed multiple times in the head—and his 32-year-old girlfriend was stabbed in the arm—at the corner of 98th Street and Roosevelt Avenue at around 3:15 a.m., cops said.

Both were transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where the man was pronounced dead and the woman listed in stable condition.

Police said that a dispute occurred at a nearby catering hall between the man killed and a 20-year-old male. According to the NY Daily News, an argument broke out after the 20-year-old tried to cut in while the pair were dancing. The incident sparked a brawl outside.

During the fight, the younger man pulled out a knife and stabbed the older man several times in the head. The victim’s girlfriend tried to intervene and was slashed in the arm, cops said.

The 20-year-old has been taken into custody and charges are pending. The name of the man killed has yet to be released, pending family notification.