Los Angeles, CA

LAPD: Man killed while intervening in apparent domestic violence dispute

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
 3 days ago
A man was shot and killed in Jefferson Park early Sunday morning after he tried to intervene in what police are calling a domestic violence dispute.

The shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. on the 2600 block of South Manhattan Place.

The Los Angeles Police Department said a man in his 30s was involved in a verbal dispute with a woman in the area.

The victim, identified only as a man in his 20s, approached the couple to intervene.

At some point, the man involved in the argument pulled out a gun and fired at the other man, who was struck and died at the scene.

The shooter was taken into custody by police after he was found at a nearby apartment.

The shooting is under investigation and detectives are working to determine what led to the initial dispute.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the LAPD tip line at 1-877-527-3247. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.

Erick William
2d ago

These women get with these animals knowing full well what they're dealing with. There are always red flags if you chose to ignore them I'm not coming to save you.

b3asT møD3
3d ago

As a teen I learned never to interfere in domestic disputes. Simply walk away 🚶🏻‍♂️

Mike Trucker
2d ago

Men don't understand how much power Women have...she got one guy killed and another in prison in seconds

KTLA

KTLA

