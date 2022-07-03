ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

One person hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Bellevue

By Quanecia Fraser
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE, Neb. — One person was sent to the hospital by helicopter...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Lincoln police investigating crash that left motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police are investigating a crash Tuesday that left one person with life-threatening injuries and injured another person. Around 12:06 p.m., officers responded to Russwood Parkway and O Street for an injury accident. According to authorities, a 2006 Ford Explorer that was traveling eastbound on O Street attempted to turn northbound onto Russwood Parkway and collided with a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle that was traveling westbound on O Street.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person injured in crash involving motorcycle

OMAHA, Neb. — A car and a motorcycle collided late Monday night, sending one person to the hospital. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near 90th Street and Blair High Road. On Twitter, Omaha police said the driver of the sedan was arrested. Police were also investigating DUI as...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

One dead in crash near North 27th St

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident that happened north of Lincoln Monday evening, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. A white SUV sped through the stop sign at 27th and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. and went into a bean field. After hitting a berm, the SUV went airborne and rolled.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigating shooting that injured teenager Tuesday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. — Officers are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old Tuesday afternoon, according to Omaha police. Around 3:19 p.m., law enforcement responded to Children's Hospital in Omaha after the victim was transported there with a gunshot wound. Authorities said they were unable to determine when the shooting...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
Local
Nebraska Accidents
Bellevue, NE
Accidents
Bellevue, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
KETV.com

Driver killed in crash north of Lincoln

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — A driver died after their SUV ran off the road north of Lincoln and crashed. The Lancaster County Sheriff's office says they were driving near N. 27th and Arbor Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Witnesses said the driver was speeding, ran a stop sign, drove into a bean field, hit a berm and went airborne. Investigators said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. They also said he was not wearing a seat belt.
LINCOLN, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Crash Near Rock Port Seriously Injures Nebraska Driver

RORK PORT, MO – A semi driver was hospitalized following an accident Tuesday night in Atchison County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 49-year old Hampton, Nebraska resident Charles Janzen was southbound on I-29, 5 miles north of Rock Port just prior to 11 pm when he fell asleep. Janzen’s Peterbilt truck travelled off the side of the roadway, became airborne and struck the ground, coming to rest on its wheels.
ROCK PORT, MO
KETV.com

Driver critically injured when Jeep hits tree

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A driver was critically injured when their Jeep crashed into a tree late Monday night. Douglas County deputies said the driver was in an "altered state of mind" and went off the road on 47th Street north of Ponca Road around 10:30 p.m. Investigators said...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Hospital#Police#Traffic Accident
KETV.com

Lincoln police identify victim of deadly hit-and-run crash

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Lincoln on July 2. Investigators said a gray Ford Focus was traveling westbound on O Street near 37th Street when it crossed the center median and hit a silver Subaru Forester traveling eastbound in the inside traffic lane. That led to the Subaru hitting a white Chrysler 300, according to authorities.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Two people injured in shooting at north Omaha gas station

(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are injured in a shooting at a north Omaha gas station. Omaha Police say officers were called to a gas station near 30th and Ames just before 5:45 Tuesday morning. Police say officers determined there was a verbal and physical altercation in the parking lot of the gas station, which lead to a man shooting 20 year old Lydia Davidson and 23 year old Tethloach Kang. Investigators say after the shooting, the suspect ran from the area. When officers arrived at the scene, Davidson and Kang had already left the scene. They were taken by private vehicle to CUMC - University Campus and then taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital for additional care. The victims' injuries are not life threatening.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Police search for suspect after 2 hurt in shooting on Ames Avenue

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police closed part of Ames Avenue while investigating a shooting. Police told a KETV NewsWatch 7 photographer that a male and female victim were shot and went to the hospital in critical condition around 6 a.m. They said their injuries stemmed from an argument with another male.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KETV.com

Fire at La Vista home related by fireworks, investigators say

LA VISTA, Neb. — A fire at a La Vista home was related to fireworks, officials said overnight. The fire started around 11:30 p.m. Monday near 93rd and Park View. On Twitter, a La Vista police sergeant said everyone made it out of the house safely. He also said, "Good reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms and firework safety."
LA VISTA, NE
KETV.com

Saturday night crash critically injures three people in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were critically injured in an Omaha crash on Saturday night, with another person seriously injured. The crash happened near 103rd and Maple streets around 8:30 p.m. Police say the driver was intoxicated, resulting in the vehicle colliding with a light pole. This content is...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Semi accident on Highway 2 westbound near Palmyra

PALMYRA-A semi overturned on Highway 2 Tuesday afternoon. Westbound traffic on Highway 2 is being rerouted, eastbound traffic is not impacted as is moving as normal. Stay tuned to B103 and News Channel Nebraska for more information as it becomes available.
PALMYRA, NE
klin.com

Fireworks Cause $170,000 Damage To Lincoln Home

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the 5900 block of South 81st Street just after midnight on July 5th. Neighbors saw a fire burning on the corner of the home. They pounded on the door to wake up those inside. All the residents were able to evacuate the home without injury.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy