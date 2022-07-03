One person hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Bellevue

(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are injured in a shooting at a north Omaha gas station. Omaha Police say officers were called to a gas station near 30th and Ames just before 5:45 Tuesday morning. Police say officers determined there was a verbal and physical altercation in the parking lot of the gas station, which lead to a man shooting 20 year old Lydia Davidson and 23 year old Tethloach Kang. Investigators say after the shooting, the suspect ran from the area. When officers arrived at the scene, Davidson and Kang had already left the scene. They were taken by private vehicle to CUMC - University Campus and then taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital for additional care. The victims' injuries are not life threatening.

