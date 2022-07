The Green Bay Packers had a long drought of high production in the backfield until Aaron Jones came along. After a solid season in 2018, Jones then produced back to back seasons of 1,000 rushing yards. While it is easy to gawk at his rushing stats, his receiving stats have also been great for a RB. In his career, he has almost 1,500 receiving yards and 12 TD. With the WR group coming in with questions, it would not be surprising if Aaron Jones was more involved in the passing game. Could he eclipse 1,000 receiving yards this season?

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO