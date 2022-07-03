Max Stassi starting Sunday afternoon for Los Angeles

Detroit Tigers outfielder Victor Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Reyes went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Guardians, but he's grabbing a spot in the dugout for the series finale. Willi Castro is replacing Reyes in right field and hitting sixth.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO