Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office statement on Fireworks

By Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office
 2 days ago

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- We understand that many residents are concerned about the use of fireworks, especially in those parts of the county that have not seen any recent rainfall. In Texas, Counties are limited to the authority given to them by the State legislature. Under current law, Montgomery...

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
Burning Regulations in Montgomery County Prohibit Residential and Commercial Refuse Burning

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
Dead fish in San Jacinto River fork near Cleveland prompts warning

A few hundred fish were found dead in the East Fork of the San Jacinto River on the west side of Cleveland on Saturday, and authorities are now investigating to see if the fish died from a contaminant in the river or another cause. According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel...
NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/no-burn-ban-in-montgomery-county-do-not-call-911-for-fireworks/
Katy-Area Sees Multiple Fires Linked to Fireworks

Katy-area residents celebrated Fourth of July with fun fireworks making it a busy night for local authorities. Firefighters contained multiple fires but still caution residents of ongoing dry conditions. Elyson resident Wayne Westbrook took this picture of a grass fire last night. Photo credit: Wayne Westbrook. Local Firefighters Stayed Busy...
$1,000 reward for lost family heirloom - on Trail or Waterway area

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Constable Ryan Gable's deputy took a missing property report on 7/4/2022 from the Cole family. Mrs. Cole was out near Lake Woodlands and Woodlands Waterway when she lost a family necklace. It is described as; 14K white gold 16' 1.5mm rope chain, 4 prong diamond pendant, 3.25ct old European cut diamond (see attached photo). If found you can contact Deputy Barnes at 281-364-4211 reference report# 22E026936.
The Woodlands' Creekside Park, Carlton Woods among areas under voluntary water restrictions

Voluntary water restrictions are enacted as part of a Drought Contingency Plan in parts of The Woodlands located in Harris County. (Courtesy Pexels.com) Residents of Creekside Park and Carlton Woods at Creekside Park in The Woodlands are within the region that is implementing voluntary water restrictions for landscaped areas, according to the utility district governing the area's water services.
Missing Endangered Person - Karishma Marie Porbanderwala

HOUSTON, TX -- 23 year old Karishma Marie Porbanderwala was last seen on June 8, 2022 near the Methodist Hospital off State Highway 249. She is 5'4, approximately 240 pounds, brown colored hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black glasses, a light colored shirt, shorts, flip flops and a blue back pack.
Woodlands Township Cancels Fireworks Show at Rob Fleming Park

The Woodlands Township has announced that the fireworks show at Rob Fleming Park has been canceled due to rough conditions and a south wind. “Due to drought conditions and unfavorable south winds, The Woodlands Township’s fireworks show has been cancelled at the Rob Fleming Park location, 6055 Creekside Forest Drive, in the Village of Creekside Park. In addition, the Red, Hot and Blue Festival at Rob Fleming Park will conclude at 8 p.m. to allow community members to have time to travel to the other show locations.
Spring FD Battling Fireworks Related Grass Fire in Spring Landing Subdivision

The Spring Fire Department is battling a grass fire in the Spring Landing subdivision. The incident is happening in the 20500 block of Spring Bluff Lane. It is reported that a field behind the neighborhood is on fire and is threatening several backyard fences. The fire was reportedly started by fireworks.
POLICE PURSUIT ENDS IN FATAL CRASH

Just after 10 pm Tuesday night a Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson when he observed a Kawasaki motorcycle doing in excess of 20 miles per hour over the speed limit. As he activated his emergency lights the motorcycle accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store at times reaching 130 miles per hour. As they approached FM 2978 the driver turned north and again accelerated. As they approached Research Forest Drive a passenger car was pulling out onto FM 2978. The motorcycle, still running close to 100 miles per hour struck the front of the vehicle. The motorcycle driver was ejected. The motorcycle crossed all lanes of FM 2978, crossed a grassy shoulder, and came to rest in the parking lot of a business. Deputies immediately got out and initiated CPR. Magnolia Fire Department responded along with MCHD however the victim was pronounced deceased. The name of the 26-year-old male has not yet been released. He has been handled multiple times by law enforcement. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office assisted DPS in the investigation. Like any officer-involved situation where a death is involved, it will be presented to a Grand Jury. Several wreckers including Extreme, All Points, Range 3, and Spring Creek assisted in traffic control to free up MCSO deputies to make calls. The motorcycle was removed by Range 3 Wrecker Service and the vehicle was removed by Spring Creek Wrecker Service.
