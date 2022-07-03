Seattle Symphony plays pop culture classics

La Michoacana in Renton is a total vibe! The dessert and ice cream shop opened three months ago and offers authentic Mexican desserts like Paletas, Bolis, Churros, MangoHelada Cups and so much more! Perfect for that summer ice cream fix, think fresh fruit flavors like strawberry and mango with real fruit chunks to satisfy your cravings. We are told the best-selling paletas is the strawberry and cream. With both sweet and spicy flavor options, there's something for everyone. With little photo stations set up throughout, the space also lends itself perfectly to capture those Instagram moments. Plan your visit this summer, La Michoacana is located at 3700 NE Fourth St. in Renton. With all the hot pink shining bright, you can't miss it!

RENTON, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO