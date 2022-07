HERNDON, Va. — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot by an officer during a police chase in Herndon Tuesday afternoon. Herndon Police said they attempted to pull over three suspects who were in a stolen car on Dulles Park Court, just miles away from the Dulles Airport, according to a tweet that was posted around 2 p.m. by the police department. Officers were able to detain two suspects at the scene without incident. They are now in police custody.

HERNDON, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO