Sarasota creamery faces issues with deadly listeria outbreak linked to ice cream

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Big Olaf Creamery based in Sarasota is dealing with a listeria outbreak linked to their ice cream, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reports 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death across 10 states from the food safety alert. People who have purchased Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream are advised to throw it away and clean any items that may have been contaminated.

Symptoms of severe illness from listeria usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, according to the CDC. People can experience food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhea and fever.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of serious illness.

Big Olaf Creamery products are sold in Florida to ice cream shops, senior homes, restaurants, fairs, and supermarkets. Its ice cream is made at a local creamery near Sarasota’s Amish Village of PineCraft.

8 On Your Side spoke to a woman who lives near Big Olaf Creamery who was shocked to hear the news.

“I haven’t heard anything in this village anything from our friends, people we know here,” Charity Lapp said.

WFLA reached out to Big Olaf Creamery for comment but hasn’t received a response.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.