ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota creamery faces issues with deadly listeria outbreak linked to ice cream

By Annie Mapp
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XyQi2_0gTnDyhG00

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Big Olaf Creamery based in Sarasota is dealing with a listeria outbreak linked to their ice cream, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reports 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations and one death across 10 states from the food safety alert. People who have purchased Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream are advised to throw it away and clean any items that may have been contaminated.

Onion brand sold at Florida Publix stores recalled for possible listeria contamination

Symptoms of severe illness from listeria usually start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, according to the CDC. People can experience food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhea and fever.

Pregnant people, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems have a higher risk of serious illness.

Big Olaf Creamery products are sold in Florida to ice cream shops, senior homes, restaurants, fairs, and supermarkets. Its ice cream is made at a local creamery near Sarasota’s Amish Village of PineCraft.

8 On Your Side spoke to a woman who lives near Big Olaf Creamery who was shocked to hear the news.

“I haven’t heard anything in this village anything from our friends, people we know here,” Charity Lapp said.

WFLA reached out to Big Olaf Creamery for comment but hasn’t received a response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

Family sues a Sarasota ice creamery over a listeria outbreak

The estate of an Illinois woman who died earlier this year from a listeria infection has filed a federal lawsuit against a Sarasota ice cream company that health officials have connected to a multistate outbreak. The lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Middle District of Florida claims that Mary Billman died...
SARASOTA, FL
AL.com

Deadly listeria outbreak tied to Florida ice cream brand

A listeria outbreak linked to one death and more than 20 illnesses has been tied to a Florida ice cream brand, the Centers for Disease Control announced. The CDC announced last week it was investigating a multi-state outbreak of listeria with links to Florida after 23 people from 10 states were infected with the outbreak strain. Nearly all the patients lived in or had traveled to Florida. One of the patients, in Illinois, died. Five pregnant women were among those who got ill, resulting in the loss of one of the fetuses.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Sarasota ice cream maker sued for ‘wrongful death’ of grandma

SARASOTA, Fla. — The widower of a great-grandmother, who used to stay within the Sarasota space, has filed a wrongful loss of life lawsuit in opposition to a Sarasota-based ice cream producer that the CDC recently announced it was investigating amid a Listeria outbreak. Mary Billman’s husband is suing...
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Health
Sarasota, FL
Health
wfsu.org

A widespread listeria outbreak has been tied to a Sarasota ice creamery

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a listeria outbreak that has made almost two dozen people sick in 10 states is tied to a Sarasota ice creamery. A notice from the CDC posted on its website Saturday said consumers who have ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery should throw away any of those products, as well as clean any areas, containers, and serving utensils that may have touched those products.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Listeria in Florida: Which foods should I avoid eating?

TAMPA, Fla. — Before you fire up the grill this summer, it's a good idea to double-check the labels on your packages from the grocery store. There's a Listeria outbreak linked to the Tampa Bay area, and people are being told to toss out any potentially contaminated food while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to investigate.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Listeria#Food Contamination#Food Safety#Food Drink#Cdc#Big Olaf Creamery#Florida Publix#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF.com

Onions sold in 5 states recalled for possible listeria contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Georgia onion producer announced Thursday that it was recalling certain whole onions that could have been contaminated with listeria. A&M Farms of Lyons, Georgia, said the Little Bear brand Vidalia sweet onions included in the recall were packed between June 20 and June 23.
LYONS, GA
The Laker/Lutz News

Brunch Spots in Pasco County Worth Waking Up For

Searching for a new brunch spot in Pasco County to add to your favorites list?. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or savory, this popular mealtime gives its fans the best of both worlds. From classic brunch dishes like a stack of fluffy pancakes or hearty omelets,...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFLA

Volunteers comfort animals at Humane Society of Tampa Bay on July 4

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Volunteers at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay spent their Independence Day helping comfort the animals scared of fireworks at the shelter. According to a Tuesday Facebook post from the Humane Society, volunteers listened to calming music with the animals, wrapped the nervous pets in patriotic towels and cuddled them.
ANIMALS
fox13news.com

Lightning striking moving truck in St. Pete caught on camera

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida woman was trying to record video of the spectacular lightning strikes going across the sky over St. Petersburg July 1 when she captured a bolt that was way too close for comfort. Michaelle May Whalen said she was in the vehicle behind her husband's...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

WFLA

73K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy