Seven day local weather forecast for July 03 through July 09

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather ProducerHappy Fourth of July! Today will be a beautiful holiday with plenty of sunshine. It'll be warm, but very comfortable with highs in the mid 80s. Beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s, along with a low risk of rip currents.Any fireworks tonight will go off without a hitch; just a few high clouds and temps in the upper 70s around sunset. Skies become partly cloudy overnight with lows around 70 in the city and 60s in the suburbs. As for tomorrow, it'll be turning more humid with a risk of some showers/t'storms toward evening.Looking Ahead: A few showers may still be around on Wednesday (esp. in the morning) with brighter skies into the afternoon. As of now, Thursday looks partly cloudy with temps in the low 80s. No big heat in the extended forecast.

