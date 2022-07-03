ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Up Close: NYC rent soars as pandemic worries ease; Sneak-peek at Macy's fireworks show

By Eyewitness News
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0Slg_0gTnC5i700

In this episode of Up Close, we take a look at the New York City economy as apartment rents soar again with more people returning to the city.

The most important municipal economy in the country is in a difficult situation.

As people start to move back, it's more expensive to buy, especially with interest rates rising. But if people aren't buying, prices will drop.

We talk to New York City Comptroller Brad Lander about the financial status of the city and the impact the downtown on Wall Street will have on its finances.

Plus, the biggest fireworks show in the country, the Macy's 46th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, returns Monday, in what figures to be one of the most ambitious shows in years.

Will Cross, Executive Producer of Macy's Branded Entertainment, joins Up Close to tell us about this year's show.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insideradio.com

WBLS New York Fills Afternoon Opening With ‘JusNik’ From WBHJ.

Mediaco urban AC WBLS New York fills its afternoon drive position with “JusNik,” who succeeds Shaila Scott following her June exit after two stints at the station. The Brooklyn-born and Queens-raised “JusNik” was most recently PD and midday host at Summitmedia hip-hop/R&B “95.7 Jamz” WBHJ Birmingham using the name “Nu York.” She exited WBHJ in May, after 13 years with the station.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

New Yorkers enjoy July 4th fireworks

Massive crowds that gathered along the East River in New York City to watch the annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show. Barges in the river launched tens of thousands of shells.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around NYC

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are plenty of places around New York City where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car or lawn chair/blanket! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
gonomad.com

New York City’s Big Five in the Big Apple

The Best of All Worlds: How to Make the Most of New York City. It’s called the Big Apple for a reason. In the 1920s, New York City newspaper reporter John Fitz Gerald used the term to refer to the fact that in the world of horse racing, New York City was looked upon as the place to win big. The moniker was soon adopted by Jazz musicians to similarly highlight the fact that the biggest and best players were to be found in New York City. The nickname faded before being revived in a 1970s tourism campaign in order to attract visitors to the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ritter
6sqft

New photo exhibit shows New York City children playing on car-free streets in the summer of ’68

Photo credit: Katrina Thomas. NYC Parks Photo Archive. The city’s Parks Department opened a new photography exhibition at Central Park’s Arsenal Gallery that displays more than 40 archived photographs from the department’s collection. Called “Streets In Play: Katrina Thomas, NYC Summer 1968,” the exhibit features images taken by the late photographer Katrina Thomas, who in 1968 was hired by NYC Mayor John Lindsay and tasked with capturing the city’s summer initiative, “Playstreets,” in which residential blocks were closed to vehicles and instead equipped for recreational activity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York City May Get 3 More Casinos Soon

The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Tv Apps#Amazon Fire Tv#Connected Tv#Will Cross#Fire Roku#Channel 7
Cleveland.com

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2022: How to watch for free

WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). During the show, 50 pyrotechnicians will launch more than 48,000 shells from five barges positioned between 23rd Street and 42nd Street on the East River. Colorful new and familiar effects will light up the night sky and bring choruses of “oohs and aahs.” New effects this year include whistling jellyfish, little snakes, blinking smiling face, swimming chrysanthemums and more -- synchronized to a rousing musical score and effects in 30 colors and shapes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

How to catch the best view of the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks

NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s the Fourth of July!  A day to mark our nation’s birthday and independence. In just a few hours, the sky above the East River will light up with the Macy’s 46th annual 4th of July Fireworks.  The iconic spectacle has been wowing millions of people since 1976.  Folks heading down to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insideradio.com

Hot 97’s Ebro Darden Takes Seat On New York’s Cannabis Advisory Board.

As Congress considers what would technically be a one-year opening to allow cannabis advertising on radio and television, the industry continues to expand in states across the country. In New York, policymakers have brought a well-known radio personality into the mix for making some key decisions. Ebro Darden, Program Director and morning show host of hip-hop “Hot 97” WQHT New York, has been named to the New York Cannabis Advisory Board.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Hochul Signs Green Laws in Brooklyn

New York Governor Kathy Hochul traveled Tuesday for a bill-signing at Newlab multi-disciplinary technology center headquarters in the Brooklyn Navy Yard together with State Senators Kevin Parker and Jessica Ramos, and Assembly Members Pat Fahy and Latoya Joyner. One of the measures she signed tightens the state’s building codes and...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
House Rent
informnny.com

Take 5 ticket worth over $18K sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner celebrated the Fourth of July with a prize-winning ticket worth thousands of dollars. According to the New York Lottery, one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 4 Take 5 midday drawing. The ticket was worth $18,036.50 and was sold at Sazu Global located at 1338 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
omahanews.net

86-year-old named longest serving flight attendant: Guinness

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Bette Nash, age 86, has been named the longest serving flight attendant in the world, having worked 65 years this fall, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Nash, an American Airlines flight attendant, began flying in 1957. She has worked the New York-Washington-Boston...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy