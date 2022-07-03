ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Here’s the latest update on the Table Fire in Fresno County’s Sierra Nevada foothills

By Tim Sheehan
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago

Fire crews have built containment lines around 85% of a fire that began Friday afternoon in the Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of Fresno.

Cal Fire reported midday Sunday that the Table Fire remains limited to 52 acres in size since it was first reported about 1:30 p.m. Friday near Auberry Road and White Thorne Road, about 20 miles northeast of Fresno. The fire is in the Auberry Valley, east of Table Mountain and Millerton Lake.

A few hours earlier, containment was estimated at 75%, compared to 65% on Saturday morning..

No injuries have been reported among firefighters or residents in the area. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

