How many islands dot the Mississippi inside the Twin Cities metro? That’s not easy to say. Little islands come and go. Even the biggest ones sometimes seem to fragment when the water gets high. We likely have more today than in years past, in part because the three metro locks and dams are no longer used for commercial shipping, so water levels aren’t kept as high as they once were. There’s talk of getting rid of some of these dams to restore the river, and this might make more islands arise naturally. Plus, the Army Corps of Engineers is building several islands in St. Paul for wildlife from dredged river sands. Here’s a look at some of our islands:

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO