July 4 is ‘Fish-for-Free Day’ in Pennsylvania

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
July 4 is 'Fish-for-Free Day' in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Monday, July 4, 2022 is a “Fish-for-Free Day” in Pennsylvania.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, no fishing license is required to fish between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

The PFBC offers a fishing tackle loaner program at dozens of locations across the state for people in need of gear.

The PFBC also reminds people who will be fishing from boats to follow basic safety by wearing a lifejacket, having a float plan, checking the weather, having proper registrations and permits and never boating under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

All other fishing regulations, including season and creel limits, still apply. You can view a list of those here.

