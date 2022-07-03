“Time to make the world dance”: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara flaunts a stunning bodysuit made from Jordans to promote her upcoming single

CANNES — Ciara and Russell Wilson 1, 2 stepped their way into exclusive beach club and restaurant La Guérite on the island of Sainte Marguerite in Cannes, France, but found themselves dealing with lines like the rest of the peasants. “They had to wait in the queue like the rest of us!” a person shared. Dressed in a tight blue knitted dress and barefoot, the “Level Up” singer and quarterback then perused boutique Poupette St Barth flanked by bodyguards and a personal photographer. Ciara, 36, emerged from the shack-style, high-end boutique without having purchased anything, but did put her sky-high stilettos back on to walk the pebbled road. Wilson, 33, stayed by his wife’s side to help her navigate the bumpy path back to a private boat that was docked and waiting for them to arrive. The high-profile couple previously attended Cannes Lions in 2019 when the pop star performed at a private Spotify x Hulu soirée at a villa as her hubby watched with their daughter, Sierra Princess, now 5. Ciara performed old-school hits such as “Goodies” and “1, 2 Step,” as well as tracks off her new album, “Beauty Marks,” including “Thinkin Bout You.” The pair also share 1-year-old son Win Harrison.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO