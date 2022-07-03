ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

“Time to make the world dance”: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara flaunts a stunning bodysuit made from Jordans to promote her upcoming single

By Sumedh Joshi
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussell Wilson is at a different juncture in his career, he has left the Seattle Seahawks and is in a completely different environment in Denver for the first time in his career. Wilson is lucky not only as an NFL player as he has an amazing support staff around him in...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Russell Wilson, Ciara wait in long lines to enter exclusive Cannes beach club

CANNES — Ciara and Russell Wilson 1, 2 stepped their way into exclusive beach club and restaurant La Guérite on the island of Sainte Marguerite in Cannes, France, but found themselves dealing with lines like the rest of the peasants.  “They had to wait in the queue like the rest of us!” a person shared.  Dressed in a tight blue knitted dress and barefoot, the “Level Up” singer and quarterback then perused boutique Poupette St Barth flanked by bodyguards and a personal photographer.  Ciara, 36, emerged from the shack-style, high-end boutique without having purchased anything, but did put her sky-high stilettos back on to walk the pebbled road.  Wilson, 33, stayed by his wife’s side to help her navigate the bumpy path back to a private boat that was docked and waiting for them to arrive. The high-profile couple previously attended Cannes Lions in 2019 when the pop star performed at a private Spotify x Hulu soirée at a villa as her hubby watched with their daughter, Sierra Princess, now 5. Ciara performed old-school hits such as “Goodies” and “1, 2 Step,” as well as tracks off her new album, “Beauty Marks,” including “Thinkin Bout You.” The pair also share 1-year-old son Win Harrison.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Khloé Is Officially Dating Despite Claiming She’s Not Seeing a ‘Soul’—Here’s Her New Boyfriend

Click here to read the full article. A quick update? Khloé Kardashian’s dating rumors are circulating after she denied that she’s seeing anyone. People reported that The Kardashians star may be seeing someone new after someone close to her introduced them. According to a People report on June 20, 2022, Khloé is seeing a private equity investor that she met through her sister Kim. A source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said that the two met at a dinner and instantly hit it off. Khloé is reportedly “feeling good” about the relationship though it’s in its “early stages.” On...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
NME

Megan Thee Stallion at Glastonbury 2022: potential future headliner material

There’s a magnetism about the Houston Hot Girl’s performances: once you see one, you want to see them over and over again. In recent years, Megan Thee Stallion has become a rapper, whose speedy rise to the top filled with cocky lyrics and boisterous flows made her the trailblazer she’s always meant to be.
MUSIC
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#The Seattle Seahawks
Popculture

Damian Lewis Reportedly Dating Rockstar

Actor Damian Lewis and rockstar Alison Mosshart appear to have struck up a summer romance. The two were photographed together in London, England last week and according to a report by The Daily Mail they were looking extremely affectionate together. While Lewis and Mosshart haven't made any grand announcements, some fans took this as their way of announcing their relationship to the public.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Holds Daughter Lovely, 5 Months, In Adorable Video Together: Watch

“Tell ‘em what you got to tell ‘em,” Chris Brown said while filming an Instagram Story with his daughter, Lovely, on Tuesday (June 28). In the video, Chris, 33, held his and Diamond Brown’s 5-month-old child while standing outside in the night air. The ever-adorable Lovely seemed fascinated with the phone, and whatever she did say, she said it with her chest. The attitude seemed to please Chris. “Yeah!” he said. “One-two, yup!”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
105.5 The Fan

Nick Cannon Responds to Accusation He Was Caught in Bed Wearing Cheerleader Uniform With Actor Kel Mitchell

Nick Cannon is responding to an allegation that he was once caught in bed wearing a cheerleader uniform with actor Kel Mitchell. On Tuesday (July 5), Nick commented under a BallerAlert post of Kel Mitchell's ex-wife Tyisha Hampton claiming she discovered the two actors in some sort of sexual role-play. Nick brushed off the accusations with jokes.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy