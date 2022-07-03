ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Sainz takes first career F1 victory at British GP

By Michael Lamonato
racer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Sainz won the first Formula 1 race of his career in a sensational British Grand Prix. Sainz endured a roller-coaster afternoon to claim his maiden win. He started on pole and held the lead with a robust defense on Max Verstappen at the first turn, but he didn’t have the...

racer.com

Daily Mail

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari told him to 'stay out' and not change to quicker tyres, moaning he 'lost so much time' to his rivals before finishing FOURTH at Silverstone... as footage shows him in a tense exchange with team principal Mattia Binotto

Charles Leclerc felt that Ferrari's decision not to pit him and hand him quicker tyres 'lost so much time', as he slipped from first to fourth during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Scuderia driver was spotted after the race in a heated exchange with team principal Mattia Binotto,...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

British GP’s chaotic start encapsulates the spectacle and terror of Formula 1’s new era

Enthralling, thrilling and spine-chilling in equal measure, where on earth to begin to describe this one as the sun sets at Silverstone for another year? Well it’s quite simple really: at the beginning. Because for all the nerve-shredding overtakes, questionable strategy calls and moments of fortune that followed in a brilliant British Grand Prix – won deservedly by first-time victor Carlos Sainz – the stakes in the opening 20 seconds at lights out could not have been much higher.While the eyes of a record 140,000 spectators were fixed on the battle of the front, with Max Verstappen overtaking Sainz into...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Legendary Winged Plymouth Superbird And Nascar Drama

This violent rubber burning machine represents an odd time in racing. Possibly one of NASCAR’s most infamous vehicles was the 1969-1970 Dodge Daytona and Plymouth Superbird. Without a doubt, these things were fast. With the heavily modified front ends and gigantic rear wing of these track monsters ripping and roaring down the circle tracks of the NASCAR series, the image of these cars was forever burned into the minds of car enthusiasts from around the nation. While the Superbird and Daytona were clearing the track of their various competitors, there was something else in the works for the racing series. Unfortunately, these fascinating automobiles were booted from the series due to a new rule that specifically targeted the Mopar monster twins.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call in British Grand Prix

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with their decision to switch Lewis Hamilton on to hard compound tyres instead of softs. The seven-time world champion was in the lead of the race having not pitted following the first lap restart and was comfortable on medium tyres. Yet when Mercedes brought Hamilton in on lap 33, instead of the quicker but less durable soft tyres, the Silver Arrows put the Brit on the safer hard compound to see out the remaining 19 laps of the race. However he did pit again due to a late...
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

See The One-Off Ferrari Breadvan Crash During 2022 Le Mans Classic

Over the weekend, motorsport fans had the pleasure of watching what was arguably one of the most exciting Formula 1 races in recent years. However, there was also another must-see event as the biennial Le Mans Classic took place on the famous Circuit de la Sarthe. Much like the action-packed F1 race at Silverstone, the race in France was not without costly incidents.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen for 2021 Silverstone crash after praising Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton aimed a dig at Max Verstappen after Sunday’s British Grand Prix as he praised ‘sensible’ Charles Leclerc following the Mercedes-Ferrari battle through the closing stages.Red Bull’s Verstappen memorable crashed into Copse corner on the opening lap of last year’s race after tangling with Hamilton, who went on to win the race despite a 10-second time penalty.Yet in Sunday’s dramatic Grand Prix at Silverstone, Leclerc and Hamilton battled superbly and fairly through the same corner and seven-time world champion Hamilton couldn’t help but make reference to last year as he praised the Monegasque driver.“Charles did a great job. What...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Elliott on Reddick: ‘He was able to get up there and capitalize on my mistakes’

Chase Elliott couldn’t shake Tyler Reddick in the final stage of Sunday’s race at Road America, which made the difference for the race win. Elliott finished second to Reddick as the Richard Childress Racing driver scored his first career win. But it was Elliott who had been untouchable most of the afternoon and led a race-high 36 laps. When the final stage started, Reddick became the only driver who could keep pace with Elliott and hounded him until the final round of green-flag pit stops.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

INSIGHT: The longest laps of Reddick's career

Tyler Reddick had a lot of time to think about his first NASCAR Cup Series win. No, the thinking didn’t come through his first 91 series starts. It wasn’t in those oh-so-close moments where a potential victory was snatched away at the last moment. Where Reddick had plenty...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Childress told Reddick he would win Road America

Richard Childress knew it was a matter of when Tyler Reddick was going to win his first NASCAR Cup Series race, and that’s what the Hall of Fame team owner kept preaching to his driver. “[We] had a couple of meetings, all of us, and talked about what it’s...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Leclerc rues Ferrari strategy call after first becomes fourth

Charles Leclerc says Ferrari’s decision not to give him fresh tires at the end of the British Grand Prix led to a frustrating slip back through the field from the lead. Damage for Max Verstappen resulted in the two Ferraris leading from Lewis Hamilton, with Carlos Sainz ahead of Leclerc, who was faster despite his own front wing damage. Eventually Ferrari swapped the positions to prevent Hamilton closing in any further, but then a late Safety Car prompted Sainz and Hamilton to take new tires immediately. Leclerc was left out while the rest of the field also stopped, leaving him unable to defend on old rubber.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

CGR Cadillac unexpectedly victorious at CTMP

An apparent victory on fuel strategy and track position turned into a story about traffic as Renger van der Zande made two big moves during the last short period of green flag racing to get the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac to the front and win the Chevrolet Grand Prix at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, the seventh round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Kasemets wins IMSA Prototype Challenge at CTMP

Tonis Kasemets showed he had the measure of the IMSA Prototype Challenge field at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park on Sunday. Twice. The Estonian dominated the first hour at CTMP, then fended off a late challenge following the only full-course caution of the 90-minute race for Le Mans Prototype 3 (LMP3) cars. He won for the second straight time this season and extended his championship lead.
MOTORSPORTS

