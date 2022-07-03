ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granada, MN

Minnesota Man Killed in Crash on Interstate 90

By TJ Leverentz
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fairmont, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Granada, MN man was killed following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 90 in western Minnesota Friday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

 

voiceofalexandria.com

Man dies in ATV crash in central Minnesota

(Pierz, MN)--Authorities say an ATV crash in Morrison County has left one person dead. According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Waytashek,55, of Little Falls, was driving a Can-Am side-by-side ATV northeast of Pierz. Authorities say Waytashek appeared to have lost control on the gravel road and went into the ditch, rolling the side-by-side.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Iowa man dies after crashing through home’s front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa – An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a local home Saturday morning. Reports say the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
gowatertown.net

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two injured in Tuesday morning St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two are injured after a shooting in St. Paul that happened shortly before noon on Tuesday.St. Paul police officers responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot around the area of Rice Street and Como Avenue.Officers say they found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.Both victims were transported to Regions Hospital. The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the woman is unknown at the time.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two women are stabbed in an assault in central Minnesota

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A woman is wanted in connection with a double stabbing in central Minnesota. Authorities say that Maritza Lockett is accused of stabbing two people early Sunday morning in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South in St. Cloud. Police say the stabbings happened...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Drugs, weapon recovered after shooting on Stadium Rd

Lazheric Antonio Martinez-Moore, Blue Earth County Jail. Drugs, a weapon, and ammunition were recovered after an Independence Day shooting in Mankato. The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Stadium Rd after several callers reported someone shooting at a vehicle after a disturbance.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sent to prison for a half-pound of meth

MANKATO, Minn. – A half-pound of meth is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, was sentenced Tuesday to five years and five months behind bars, with credit for 87 days already served. Smith pleaded guilty in June to first-degree drug possession in...
MAPLETON, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Facing Largest Truck Driver Shortage Ever

MINNEAPOLIS --Minnesota is facing its largest truck driver shortage ever. The Minnesota Trucking Association says it's short by more than 5,000 drivers. MTA President John Hauslauden says the pipeline of younger people just hasn't been filling in at the rate it used to. Drivers in the seats are the most...
MINNESOTA STATE
myvillager.com

Tragic trench collapse claims two in Highland work accident

Brandtjen was the only guardian for his son, Billy, who recently graduated from Saint Thomas Academy and will attend the University of Minnesota this fall to study engineering. Due to the work of Treacy and other family friends in getting the word out, a GoFundMe campaign had raised nearly $128,790 as of July 1 to help pay for funeral, educational and living expenses. (To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/billy-brandtjen-cadet-fund.)
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KCCI.com

Tuesday night storm damage destroys truck in Iowa

ALGONA, Iowa — The KCCI Storm Team 8 crew was near Algona on Tuesday night in far north central Iowa. Footage of a tree that fell onto a man's truck in that area can be seen in the video above. The owner of the truck spoke about the damage...
ALGONA, IA
kvsc.org

Early Morning Fight Downtown St. Cloud Sunday Involved Multiple People

St. Cloud Police are reporting that a fight happened just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday in downtown and several people have been cited for disorderly conduct. Police officers saw a fight in the parking lot at 5th Avenue and 1st St. South involving multiple people. During the fight police say 44-year-old Maritza Mikado Lockett stabbed 35-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore and 19-year-old Maliyah Lashae Glenn. Lockett fled the area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WausauPilot

Several injured, one arrested in UTV crash

An Illinois man is facing charges after a UTV crash that left several people injured, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported June 30 on County Hwy. B in the town of Harrison. One person was reportedly trapped underneath the UTV, according to initial reports.
WAUSAU, WI
CBS Minnesota

North Dakota man dies in ATV crash in northern Minnesota

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation. 
BECKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 young adults sentenced for string of Twin Cities carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kashawn Wertman and Nautica Argue went on their crime spree over a 10-day period in January. Police arrested the 18 and 19-year-old after a chase involving a stolen vehicle.In a Hennepin County virtual sentencing, Wertman and Argue listened to victim impact statements. They talked about how the carjackings robbed them of their sense of safety.The two are responsible for carjackings and attempted carjackings throughout the metro including Minneapolis, Edina, St. Louis Park, Lakeville and several others. Both Wertman and Argue pleaded guilty to several of the charges. During Wednesday's sentencing, Wertman's attorney told the judge the defendant did not grow...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Driver Crashes Into St. Paul Squad Car

After colliding with a St. Paul police car late Saturday near the junction of Sixth and Sibley streets in the city’s central business district, a man from St. Paul was taken into custody and placed in prison on suspicion of DUI. A police report states that David Milton Fischer,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KAAL-TV

Man flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Cerro Gordo County

(ABC 6 News) - The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office said a motorcyclist was airlifted to MercyOne after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Ventura. Deputies responded to a single motorcycle crash on Saturday just after 4:30 p.m. near 170th Street and east of Cardinal Ave., when deputies arrived they found the man unconscious and breathing laying in the north ditch.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

