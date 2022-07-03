Pistons Sign Buddy Boeheim To Two-Way Contract

Could the Dallas Mavericks trade Reggie Bullock just one season after signing him to a three-year, 30 million dollar deal? The journeyman three-point specialist spent one year with the Dallas Mavericks on his shiny new contract before some recent Instagram posts started connecting him to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 25th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft has played on 6 different teams in his 9 years, including the Detroit Pistons, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the New York Knicks, among others.
