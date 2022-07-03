Pistons Sign Buddy Boeheim To Two-Way Contract

“In acquiring Justin and Moe, we add two defensive-minded, quality veterans who can help our team on the court and in the locker room,” Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk said. “We would like to thank Kevin for his contributions, both on and off the court. He grew as a player and person in his four seasons with us and we wish him the best in Sacramento.”

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO