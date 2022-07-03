ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

One person injured after a shooting in Graham

By Michaela Leggett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraham Nc — The Graham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one...

Comments / 0

8newsnow.com

18-year-old causes crash that leaves 1 dead in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead in North Las Vegas. An 18-year-old now faces two charges, one of which is a felony for reckless driving, after crashing into another vehicle with two occupants and killing one. North Las Vegas Police responded to a crash...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Police seek driver that struck juvenile, fled scene

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding a driver accused of a hit and run involving a minor. Police say it happened on July 4 around 8:47 p.m. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video indicated a possible Chevrolet Cruze...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

1 person dead, 2 people injured after a high-speed crash in North Las Vegas (North Las Vegas, NV)

One person died while two others received injuries after a high-speed crash Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 2:46 p.m. on Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of one sedan was going westbound at a high rate of speed. This sedan then slammed into another sedan heading northbound through the intersection.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Juvenile in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On Monday, a juvenile suffered critical injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Miller Avenue, just west of Revere Street. The early reports showed that the juvenile was standing on street in front of a home when a possible Chevrolet Cruze heading westbound on Miller hit them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One injured following east valley house fire

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person was injured after trying to escape a house fire Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at around 3:47 p.m. at a residence in the 5000 block of Champions Ave, near Sahara and Nellis. According to the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD), dispatch received reports...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KDWN

Las Vegas police fatally shoot armed man; woman found dead

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer has fatally shot a man armed with an edged weapon and a woman was found stabbed to death at the scene. Metro Police say officers were initially called to the scene late Sunday night about an attempted suicide. When police arrived around 11:30 p.m., they say an unresponsive woman was found inside a home along with a man with an edged weapon. Officers say they told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. Police say the man then moved toward police and he was shot by an officer. They say the man and woman both were pronounced dead at the scene. The names and ages of two weren’t immediately released.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nationwide Report

Male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)

On early Tuesday morning, a man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision on a freeway on-ramp in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 3:48 a.m. on the Pinto Lane on-ramp to southbound Interstate 15. The early reports showed that a vehicle struck a pedestrian for undetermined reasons. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene after the accident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Deputies: burglar fled on stolen motorbike

A Pahrump man is facing burglary and other charges after deputies arrested him while trying to escape on a motorbike. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, an investigation was opened on May 26, regarding a burglary at the Saitta/Trudeau car dealership. An alarm was activated there at approximately 3 a.m. and a door to an office was open with signs of forced entry, according to the report.
PAHRUMP, NV

