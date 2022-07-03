One person injured after a shooting in Graham

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer has fatally shot a man armed with an edged weapon and a woman was found stabbed to death at the scene. Metro Police say officers were initially called to the scene late Sunday night about an attempted suicide. When police arrived around 11:30 p.m., they say an unresponsive woman was found inside a home along with a man with an edged weapon. Officers say they told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. Police say the man then moved toward police and he was shot by an officer. They say the man and woman both were pronounced dead at the scene. The names and ages of two weren’t immediately released.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO