One person injured after a shooting in Graham

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead in North Las Vegas. An 18-year-old now faces two charges, one of which is a felony for reckless driving, after crashing into another vehicle with two occupants and killing one. North Las Vegas Police responded to a crash...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are working to locate a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on a freeway on-ramp early Tuesday morning. A man was hit and killed by a car at the Pinto Lane on-ramp to southbound Interstate 15, Nevada State Police said in a press release.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a driver who they said fled the scene of a crash Monday that left a teen critically injured. According to police, at approximately 8:47 p.m. Monday, a teen pedestrian was...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department needs your help finding a driver accused of a hit and run involving a minor. Police say it happened on July 4 around 8:47 p.m. Evidence at the scene, witness statements, and surveillance video indicated a possible Chevrolet Cruze...
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle near Fusilier Drive and Jubilance Point Court around 3:14 a.m Sunday morning. Officers said they were called in reference to a man located in the roadway.
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police have announced that they received more than 300 calls related to illegal fireworks over the weekend. More than three-quarters of those 300 came in on Monday, July 4, when HPD received 262 calls related to possible illegal fireworks. Additionally, 10 of those calls were...
One person died while two others received injuries after a high-speed crash Monday afternoon in North Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident took place at about 2:46 p.m. on Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of one sedan was going westbound at a high rate of speed. This sedan then slammed into another sedan heading northbound through the intersection.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old man accused of reckless driving in a North Las Vegas crash that killed a 22-year-old woman was driving 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, an arrest report said. According to the report, Brandon Iglesias was traveling westbound into the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street […]
(KTNV) — Nights where thousands gather to set aside their worries and celebrate together have always been common in Las Vegas, and the events in Highland Park, where a gunman killed six people and injured 24 others, put security experts on high alert during July 4 celebrations across the country.
On Monday, a juvenile suffered critical injuries following an auto-pedestrian collision in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Miller Avenue, just west of Revere Street. The early reports showed that the juvenile was standing on street in front of a home when a possible Chevrolet Cruze heading westbound on Miller hit them.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person was injured after trying to escape a house fire Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at around 3:47 p.m. at a residence in the 5000 block of Champions Ave, near Sahara and Nellis. According to the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD), dispatch received reports...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer has fatally shot a man armed with an edged weapon and a woman was found stabbed to death at the scene. Metro Police say officers were initially called to the scene late Sunday night about an attempted suicide. When police arrived around 11:30 p.m., they say an unresponsive woman was found inside a home along with a man with an edged weapon. Officers say they told the man to drop the weapon, but he refused. Police say the man then moved toward police and he was shot by an officer. They say the man and woman both were pronounced dead at the scene. The names and ages of two weren’t immediately released.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a “suspicious item” Tuesday morning in the east valley. According to LVMPD’s Larry Hadfield, the department’s armor squad is at the scene. Tropicana Avenue was closed in both directions at Nellis Boulevard while...
On early Tuesday morning, a man lost his life following an auto-pedestrian collision on a freeway on-ramp in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the fatal hit-and-run crash was reported at about 3:48 a.m. on the Pinto Lane on-ramp to southbound Interstate 15. The early reports showed that a vehicle struck a pedestrian for undetermined reasons. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene after the accident.
A Pahrump man is facing burglary and other charges after deputies arrested him while trying to escape on a motorbike. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, an investigation was opened on May 26, regarding a burglary at the Saitta/Trudeau car dealership. An alarm was activated there at approximately 3 a.m. and a door to an office was open with signs of forced entry, according to the report.
