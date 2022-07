The Pac-12 could be nearing the end, based on one reporter’s opinion. The conference already saw USC and UCLA officially announce intentions to join the Big Ten in 2024 and the rest of the conference is on pins and needles since the Big 12 is reportedly in deep discussions to add up to six Pac-12 teams to the conference. Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd to explain why it could be the end of the Pac-12 as college football conference realignment runs rampant.

