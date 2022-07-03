ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Canyon City, AZ

Police searching for witnesses after person shot dead in Black Canyon City

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACK CANYON CITY, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Black Canyon City. YCSO officials say they received a call around 2:45 p.m. Saturday about shots...

www.abc15.com

