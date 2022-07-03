Police searching for witnesses after person shot dead in Black Canyon City

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police said it's a homicide case. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But when crews reached the...
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A suspect has been named in the death of a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputy, who was shot in Cordes Lakes June 28. The Sheriff’s Office has charged Robert McDowell, 61, of Mayer with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Sgt. Rick Lopez, who died later Tuesday night.
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help find a vehicle driven by suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting over the weekend. The incident occurred near Camelback Road and 35th Avenue on Saturday just before 6 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department...
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of 27-year-old Christian Barba. He was shot and killed at a neighborhood park in South Phoenix on the July 4, police officials said. Officers got the call for a shooting at a park near 11th and Southern...
On Monday, July 4th at approximately 7:51 AM, while conducting a security and welfare check, a Sergeant discovered an inmate hanging by a bed sheet which was tied around the neck and tied to the ladder attached to the bunk in the cell. The Sergeant immediately called for additional staff for assistance and began Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and other lifesaving measures. Additionally, they requested a response from Emergency Medical Services. CPR was conducted by staff until personnel from Guardian Medical Transport and the Flagstaff Fire Department arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Emergency medical personnel performed CPR until 8:26 AM, at which time, the individual was declared deceased. The individual has been identified as Clayton James Thornburg, 36, of Phoenix, AZ. Mr. Thornburg was housed in a cell by himself. Mr. Thornburg was not on suicide watch at the time. At this time no foul play is suspected and it appears that Mr. Thornburg died by apparent suicide.
FATAL SHOOTING IN BLACK CANYON CITY; CIRCUMSTANCES STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION. At 2:45 pm yesterday YCSO patrol responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Family Dollar in Black Canyon City. On arrival in the area, along with medical personnel, an unresponsive subject was located in a...
After several hours, Phoenix firefighters are cleaning up a fire that sparked between three businesses early Wednesday morning. Consider seeing how much money you can save by doing a temporary buydown or an adjustable-rate mortgage. Firefighters working to extinguish pallet fire in south Phoenix. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. One...
Authorities said a street sweeper fell off the Loop 101 overpass onto the I-10 freeway nearly 20 feet below, killing the two kids inside and injuring the driver, their mother. Now, loved ones are raising money to lay the girls to rest.
Wife of man killed at Surprise party describes moments leading up to shooting. Ruth Gonzalez said Jason Hunt was not invited to the party and just walked in. She added there was no fight at the party and Hunt began shooting. Neighbors say man who fired first in Surprise shooting...
LAVEEN, AZ — Firefighters have put out a large fire that started burning Wednesday morning at a scrap yard in Laveen. Just after 4 a.m., crews were called to the area of 43rd Avenue and Broadway Road in Laveen for reports of a fire. By about 4:30 a.m. the...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was found shot at an east Phoenix apartment complex early Tuesday morning has died from his injuries. Police responded to the apartment building in the area of 42nd Street and McDowell Road just after 3 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.
The crowd was chanting and holding signs outside the office near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. The community came together to watch the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday evening. Monsoon takes a break as we heat up towards the...
PHOENIX — Despite officials repeatedly reminding the public of illegal fireworks in Arizona around the Fourth of July, it's not uncommon to see them blasting off into the sky in your neighborhood. But the number of people who actually get caught using these illegal fireworks may surprise you. Phoenix...
On Wednesday, June 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at Milepost 257, near Winslow. During the course of the traffic stop, a certified narcotics detection K-9 was deployed to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle and had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed nearly 30,000 M-30 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of over $730,000.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say three people were shot during a verbal fight between two people inside an apartment Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to an apartment near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting. Two men and one woman were found inside with gunshot...
TEMPE, AZ — Abortion-rights protesters and some of their young kids were sprayed with bear mace after Jennifer Harrison, the leader of the far-right AZ Patriots, pulled up beside them Sunday night. The group of roughly two dozen protesters were out all night at the Tempe Beach Park Fourth...
