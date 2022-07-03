ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Free Agency 2022: Day 4 Open Thread

By Albert Lee
Bullets Forever
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA free agency continues today. For the Washington Wizards, the significant...

www.bulletsforever.com

Hoops Rumors

Lakers officially sign Lonnie Walker

It’s the fourth free agent deal the Lakers have made official since the start of free agency last week. Minimum-salary contracts, like the ones signed by Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Troy Brown, can become official during the July moratorium, but Walker’s one-year, $6.5M contract is being completed using L.A.’s taxpayer mid-level exception and had to wait until the moratorium lifted.
NBA

