World player of the year Alexia Putellas has vowed to bounce back after her Euro 2022 dream was shattered by injury.The Spain midfielder, expected to be one of the stars of the tournament in England, will miss the event after suffering cruciate ligament damage in training on Tuesday.Putellas won the Ballon d’Or in 2021 after helping Barcelona win the Champions League and the Primera Division.The 28-year-old wrote on Instagram: “I could ask why now, why a day before the start of the Euros that I’ve been looking forward to and working towards for such time, but I will not.“Now starts...

SOCCER ・ 33 MINUTES AGO