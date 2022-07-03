Ridgefield Police Officers Louis Geller, Victoria Ryan, Carlos Olivares Honored by Police & Exchange Club

Earlier this afternoon, Tuesday, July 5, Greenwich Police report that their Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mains River, between Exits 4 and 5. Greenwich Police Department says...
Although there are limited details, Bridgeport Police Officer Aaron Lantz is asking the public to assist in identifying this female that was part of a recent social media post by the department. Typically, individuals posted are being sought as part of an investigation. If anyone can identify this female, they...
This story has been updated. A woman jumped from the I-95 bridge over the Mianus River in Fairfield County and survived. The incident took place in Greenwich between Exits 4 and 5 on Tuesday, July 5. Earlier this afternoon Greenwich Police received a call from the state police requesting assistance...
“Earlier this afternoon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. GPD dispatched several units to the area. One of our Officers, Master Patrol Officer Moavero, made contact with the subject and engaged the subject in conversation. Officer P. O’Connor with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, was able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge. For reasons unknown, the female subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River. After she landed in the water, Officer O’Connor was able to get the female out from the water and pulled her into the boat. She was taken to a nearby marina, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Service. The subject was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident. An initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.
During the months of May and June 2022 the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division received information that a narcotics dealer referred to as “Joker” was selling crack cocaine out of a residence within the 700 block of Hallett Street. As a result of that investigation the...
STRATFORD – Mayor Laura R. Hoydick and Police Chief Joseph McNeil have announced three promotions from within the ranks of the Stratford Police Department; Lieutenant Anthony Rhew is promoted to the rank of Captain, Sergeant James Lazaro is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, and Officer David Sheehan is promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
Richard K. Brady, 63, of Newtown, husband of Amy (Johnson) Brady, died on Saturday evening, July 2, 2022, at Danbury Hospital. Rick was born in Greenwich Hospital, on December 2, 1958, the son of Richard B. and Jean (Johnston) Brady. He was raised in Stamford where he attended Stamford schools...
Housands came to Norwalk's Calf Pasture Beach on Sunday to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend where they rocked to the sounds of a favorite local band, Darik and the Funbags on the main stage. DJ Vinnie Campisi kept the party going after the thrilling fireworks display from the barge just offshore. More fireworks could be seen in the distance from the north shore of Long Island and also from Fairfield's Jennings/Penfield beaches.
Shooting incidents involving law enforcement are rare. The same situations happening in or around Bridgeport have proven to be an even rarer commodity. However, over the course of roughly three weeks, North Central West Virginia was home to a trio of incidents. One situation went through Bridgeport, one was in Nicholas County, while a third was a stone’s throw away on Interstate 79 in Lewis County.
One person is injured after a shooting in Stratford. Police said one person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Lenox Avenue. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.
Several firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets about 3 p.m. Officials said they received several 911 calls reporting the incident. Responding officials said a woman was trapped under the...
Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau police officers have rescued three paddleboarders in the Long Island Sound on Friday, July 1. Marine Bureau Police Officers Robert Reed and Keith Walters, aboard Marine Bravo, responded to a call of a paddleboarder in distress in the Long Island Sound, one-mile off Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga at approximately 2 p.m.
WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Wilton police have stated that Merrin Accardi, 52, of Fairfield, CT, has turned herself in to police on an active arrest warrant. Police said that on Friday, Accardi turned herself in to Wilton police for being accused of obtaining money from a Wilton business through false pretenses. She was charged with […]
CT State Police 4th of July Stats as of Friday, July 1, 2022 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022. 254 Motor Vehicle Accidents (23 w/injury, 1 serious (Danbury), 2 fatal (Shelton, Norfolk)) 45 DUI’s (12 from motor vehicle accidents) 146 Hazardous Moving Violations (unsafe lane change,...
RIDGEFIELD — Photography, music, travel, nature — firefighter paramedic Raymond (Tim) Nobes knew extensively about all those subjects — and much more, said his friend and colleague Tony Cerulli. Nobes, 57, died June 22 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. The Newtown resident was a married...
2022-07-03@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person has been injured after an armed robbery at Bird and Anthony Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BERLIN, Conn. — Another Connecticut community, Berlin, has fallen victim to hate speech after a still mysterious person scattered racist flyers all over the streets. In past incidents, the flyers weren’t placed in mailboxes or door jams, they were just thrown everywhere. While the content of the flyers is protected as free speech, the state police are also investigating it with a newly formed hate crimes unit.
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a spotlight...
On July 2, 2022, at approximately 10:20am, a serious motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision was found to involve a 2002 Honda Civic operated by Emily Wood, 84, of Milford. The operator of the Honda was driving west on...
Comments / 0