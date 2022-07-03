ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Police Officers Louis Geller, Victoria Ryan, Carlos Olivares Honored by Police & Exchange Club

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, June 27, the Ridgefield Police Department held its annual awards ceremony at the Lounsbury House. Due to Covid shutting down gatherings in 2020 and 2021, this year's...

connect-bridgeport.com

City Police Asking for Public Aid in Identifying Woman

Although there are limited details, Bridgeport Police Officer Aaron Lantz is asking the public to assist in identifying this female that was part of a recent social media post by the department. Typically, individuals posted are being sought as part of an investigation. If anyone can identify this female, they...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Woman Survives Jump From Greenwich I-95 Bridge

This story has been updated. A woman jumped from the I-95 bridge over the Mianus River in Fairfield County and survived. The incident took place in Greenwich between Exits 4 and 5 on Tuesday, July 5. Earlier this afternoon Greenwich Police received a call from the state police requesting assistance...
GREENWICH, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Female Jumps Off Mianus River Bridge

“Earlier this afternoon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. GPD dispatched several units to the area. One of our Officers, Master Patrol Officer Moavero, made contact with the subject and engaged the subject in conversation. Officer P. O’Connor with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, was able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge. For reasons unknown, the female subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River. After she landed in the water, Officer O’Connor was able to get the female out from the water and pulled her into the boat. She was taken to a nearby marina, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Service. The subject was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident. An initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.
GREENWICH, CT
MAYOR HOYDICK ANNOUNCES KEY POLICE PROMOTIONS

STRATFORD – Mayor Laura R. Hoydick and Police Chief Joseph McNeil have announced three promotions from within the ranks of the Stratford Police Department; Lieutenant Anthony Rhew is promoted to the rank of Captain, Sergeant James Lazaro is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant, and Officer David Sheehan is promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
STRATFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Services planned for Newtown resident Richard K. Brady, 63

Richard K. Brady, 63, of Newtown, husband of Amy (Johnson) Brady, died on Saturday evening, July 2, 2022, at Danbury Hospital. Rick was born in Greenwich Hospital, on December 2, 1958, the son of Richard B. and Jean (Johnston) Brady. He was raised in Stamford where he attended Stamford schools...
NEWTOWN, CT
westportlocal.com

Celebration Of America's Birthday Continues With Fireworks At Calf Pasture Beach In Norwalk

Housands came to Norwalk's Calf Pasture Beach on Sunday to celebrate the July 4th holiday weekend where they rocked to the sounds of a favorite local band, Darik and the Funbags on the main stage. DJ Vinnie Campisi kept the party going after the thrilling fireworks display from the barge just offshore. More fireworks could be seen in the distance from the north shore of Long Island and also from Fairfield's Jennings/Penfield beaches.
NORWALK, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Chief Mark Rogers Talks His Department's Role in I-79 Shooting and Recent Trio of Violent Area Shootouts

Shooting incidents involving law enforcement are rare. The same situations happening in or around Bridgeport have proven to be an even rarer commodity. However, over the course of roughly three weeks, North Central West Virginia was home to a trio of incidents. One situation went through Bridgeport, one was in Nicholas County, while a third was a stone’s throw away on Interstate 79 in Lewis County.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Person Injured in Stratford Shooting

One person is injured after a shooting in Stratford. Police said one person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Lenox Avenue. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

WATCH: Firefighters Rescue Woman From Under CT Transit Bus in Stamford

Several firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets about 3 p.m. Officials said they received several 911 calls reporting the incident. Responding officials said a woman was trapped under the...
STAMFORD, CT
longisland.com

SCPD Marine Bureau Officers Rescue Three Paddleboarders

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau police officers have rescued three paddleboarders in the Long Island Sound on Friday, July 1. Marine Bureau Police Officers Robert Reed and Keith Walters, aboard Marine Bravo, responded to a call of a paddleboarder in distress in the Long Island Sound, one-mile off Crab Meadow Beach in Fort Salonga at approximately 2 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WTNH

Woman turns herself in to Wilton police for larceny charges

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Wilton police have stated that Merrin Accardi, 52, of Fairfield, CT, has turned herself in to police on an active arrest warrant. Police said that on Friday, Accardi turned herself in to Wilton police for being accused of obtaining money from a Wilton business through false pretenses. She was charged with […]
DoingItLocal

CT State Police 4th of July Stats

CT State Police 4th of July Stats as of Friday, July 1, 2022 12:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, July 4, 2022. 254 Motor Vehicle Accidents (23 w/injury, 1 serious (Danbury), 2 fatal (Shelton, Norfolk)) 45 DUI’s (12 from motor vehicle accidents) 146 Hazardous Moving Violations (unsafe lane change,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Armed Robbery

2022-07-03@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person has been injured after an armed robbery at Bird and Anthony Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Hateful flyers surface in 15 Connecticut towns; state police and FBI investigating

BERLIN, Conn. — Another Connecticut community, Berlin, has fallen victim to hate speech after a still mysterious person scattered racist flyers all over the streets. In past incidents, the flyers weren’t placed in mailboxes or door jams, they were just thrown everywhere. While the content of the flyers is protected as free speech, the state police are also investigating it with a newly formed hate crimes unit.
BERLIN, CT
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet John Frey

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” puts a spotlight...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Police Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

On July 2, 2022, at approximately 10:20am, a serious motor vehicle collision was reported in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision was found to involve a 2002 Honda Civic operated by Emily Wood, 84, of Milford. The operator of the Honda was driving west on...
MILFORD, CT

