Baltimore County Fire contain townhouse fire in Catonsville

A fast-acting Harford County homeowner helped limit the damage to her Maryland home after an electrical fire broke out on the Fourth of July. Shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, July 4, a Darby Court resident returned home to find smoke billowing out of a second-story bedroom in a two-story townhouse at the end of the 2300 block.
A Maryland home sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage when a fast-moving fire broke out and rapidly spread, state authorities announced. A Trequassin Drive homeowner and neighbor in Stevensville in Queen Anne's County reported a structure fire to the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, when smoke was located coming from the residence.
An overturned car. A fire on a sinking boat. Dozens of apartments ablaze. These are just some of the 800 calls that Baltimore's bravest responded to on the Fourth of July. At the intersection of Gold Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, a motor vehicle crash led to a partial building collapse, officials said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nine families were displaced after crews demolished three homes Tuesday near a sinkhole in East Baltimore.
The large sinkhole opened up at some point Monday on a sidewalk along the 700 block of North Avenue, prompting authorities to block off part of the roadway.
Crews declared the area unsafe Tuesday, shutting down traffic on North Avenue between Greenmount Avenue and Homewood Avenue.
By Tuesday evening, demolition efforts were underway on three nearby homes, forcing nine families to find somewhere else to stay.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said there are detours in place, with westbound traffic being rerouted at Homewood Avenue...
Baltimore firefighters were on scene of a sink hole Monday afternoon. According to officials, the sink hole was found in the 700 block of East North Avenue. A building inspector was called to the scene to assess homes in the surrounding area for damage. No injuries were reported and BGE...
The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating whether July 4 fireworks were the cause of a fire that destroyed an Abingdon shed and damaged two other sheds. Firefighters responded to the fire at 11:24 p.m. in Harford County, on Maple Wreath Court. The Fire Marshal's office said this morning:. The...
BALTIMORE — A car was set on fire in East Baltimore on July 4. It happened around 9:20pm in the 700 block of E. 20th Street. A neighbor provided this video to WMAR-2 showing the car engulfed before firefighters extinguish the flames. According to our own Dave Detling, no...
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A recreational water quality advisory remains in effect at Cox’s Point Park after samples revealed moderately high levels of E. coli by the boat ramp.
Baltimore County’s Department of Health Division of Environmental Health Services posted warning signs at the park on Riverside Drive in Essex.
The recreational water quality advisory states that water-related activities may pose an increased health risk and suggests following certain precautions, including avoiding and minimizing contact with natural waters whenever cloudy.
“We are certainly looking into what might be causing it,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. “Large rain events are always a contributing...
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A deadly fiery crash Wednesday morning in Ellicott City. It happened around 4:45am on Route 29 near the I-70 east ramp. Police said a driver in a Nissan Rouge lost control and struck a pole causing the vehicle to catch fire. Upon impact, the car...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local burglaries that were reported in and around the Nottingham area. At midnight on Saturday, June 25, an individual broke into a shed in the unit block of Rosedale Avenue in Rosedale (21237) and stole one item. At 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, an individual gained entry to a residence in the 3500-block of …
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run boating crash on Sunday on the Magothy River, police said Tuesday.
Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded at 10 p.m. to the river in Anne Arundel County for the crash.
Investigators believe a white center console vessel, about 25-feet-long, struck a Wellcraft boat at the Magothy River 6-knot entrance channel, and after hitting the boat, the white boat’s operator fled the scene.
Both occupants of the boat struck, a man and woman, were injured in the crash, police said. The woman, identified as Laura Slattery, of Pasadena, died of her injuries.
Police are still looking for the striking vessel. Anyone with information on the boat or the people operating it are asked to call Natural Resources Police at 410-260-8888.
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Fire is working to put out a fire in Catonsville. Crews arrived in the 100 block of of Nunnery Lane to a Townhouse with heavy smoke conditions. Officials say one person escaped the fire with unknown conditions. The fire was extinguished. Stay with...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman has died after a boating hit-and-run Sunday night on the Magothy River, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police. NRP said a white center console vessel that's about 25 feet long struck a wellcraft boat around 10 p.m. Sunday in Anne Arundel County. The vessel's operator fled and was last seen entering Deep Creek, Cape St. Claire.
CROWNSVILLE, Md. — On Wednesday, the Maryland Board of Public Works voted to officially transfer control of Crownsville Hospital Center to Anne Arundel County. It's part of a 20-year plan outlined last year by the Maryland Department of Health, which discussed the future of 14 state owned health care facilities.
ABINGDON, Md. — A juvenile was stabbed Monday afternoon in the area of the Abingdon Walmart. The Harford County Sheriff's Office told 11 News deputies have a person in custody and that the victim is a juvenile. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A teenage boy was shot in West Baltimore Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Dolphin Street to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene at about 4:30 p.m., police located a 16-year-old boy, shot in the leg. He was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — It's been two years since the murder of 19-year-old Justin Keith Beasley Jr., and the family is still asking for people to come forward with information. Beasley was from North Carolina and he was in Annapolis attending a party. On Sunday, July 5, 2020,...
