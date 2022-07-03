ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County Fire contain townhouse fire in Catonsville

By Rushaad Hayward
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Baltimore County Fire responded to the 100 block of Nunnery Lane to contain a townhouse fire.

One person has escaped with unknown injuries according to officials.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This story will continue to be updated.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

