Alienware m15 with RTX 3070, 360 Hz Screen Now Just $1499

By Avram Piltch
 3 days ago

This July 4th weekend, Dell has some affordable fireworks you can throw in your bag and play with all summer long. As part of its Independence Day sales, the laptop OEM has an Alienware m15 R5 laptop, complete with RTX 3070 GPU and 360 Hz, 15.6-inch display, for just $1499 .

When we reviewed a different config of the Alienware m15 R5 last year, we complimented its sleek, sci-fi inspired design, which includes customizable RGB lighting. We also loved the deep, 1.7mm of travel on its keyboard, which itself has 4-zone RGB lighting.

Alienware m15 R5 (RTX 3070, 360 Hz Screen): was $2429, now $1499 at Dell
This Alienware m15 rig is perfect for eSports gaming. Its 360 Hz, 1080p screen will get plenty of high-speed frames thanks to its RTX 3070 graphics and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU. It also has a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM. View Deal

This config of the Alienware m15 R5 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, which has 8 Cores, 16 threads and a maximum boost clock of 4.4 GHz and a base clock of 3.2 GHz. During our review testing of an m15 R5 with this CPU but an RTX 3060 GPU, the processor managed to maintain a 3.63-GHz clock speed while running the Metro Exodus RTX benchmark 15 times in a row.

With a mobile RTX 3070 card inside, this system should provide very strong frame rates in 1080p games. No matter how fast the card spits them out, the 1080p screen will keep up as it can operate at up to 360 Hz. If you're into eSports gaming, this is the laptop for you.

The config on sale also sports 16GB of DDR-3200 RAM, which should be more than enough to play games and keep dozens of browser tabs open. It also comes with a 1TB NVMe SSD, which provides enough storage for several games. There's also a second M.2 slot, should you wish to add another drive later, but note that it's the less-common 2230 length.

The Alienware m15 R5 also comes with a Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 2x2 card which promises very speedy connections to your router. If you are using the laptop close t the router, its 2.5 Gbe Ethernet port will be even better.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

