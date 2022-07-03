Person rescued from apartment fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her arm from celebratory gunfire on the 4th of July in Delray Beach. Police said the woman thought a stray firework hit her on Monday night. Instead, it turned out to be a bullet. Doctors found it...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital following a trench rescue in Port St. Lucie. Crews with St. Lucie County Fire District responded to an area along Tradition Parkway, just west of I-95, on Thursday evening. They found the man pinned under a pipe...
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters battled an early-morning fire in Tequesta. Crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at 71 River Drive and arrived on scene to smoke coming from the roof. However, the first crews on scene found flames coming through the roof from the attic of the...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing another man and burning his body smelled of smoke and made comments about bleaching the victim's car, within hours of the killing. The new information came from a cooperating witness for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in...
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man on the Treasure Coast is recovering in the hospital after police say he was struck on his bicycle by a hit-and-run driver Saturday. The victim is praising the actions of a motorist who followed the alleged hit-and-run driver and called 911.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — In the living room, a man "laying on his back with severe blunt force trauma to his face." In the back bedroom, a woman "positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face." She also had a laceration on her back.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in two robberies, including a violent one in which the robber dragged and struck a woman with his gun, and they say he’s believed to be responsible for several other robberies. Fort Lauderdale police said both attacks happened along...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was struck and killed on Okeechobee Boulevard and a police officer going through the debris left behind helped catch the suspected driver. In fact, police were at his door in just over two hours, but the investigation took almost a year.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are asking people to keep their guns safely locked away on the Fourth of July because falling bullets can kill. West Palm Beach police say celebratory gunfire is "downright dangerous," and "illegal in Florida." Police cited research from the Centers for Disease...
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a suspect in a string of convenience store robberies in Fort Pierce. Kyle Sheppard, 33, faces five counts of armed robbery. Police first arrested him during a traffic stop for violating curfew, which was a probation violation. Then, investigators linked him to the armed robberies.
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A trial date has been set in the killer clown case. Sheila Keen-Warren is accused of dressing up as a clown and killing Marlene Warren, the wife of the man she'd eventually marry, in 1990. The case went cold until investigators reopened the case. Evidence...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Students may not be thinking about going back to school in less than two months, but the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is trying to make the return go smoother. The agency is encouraging parents to make sure their children's...
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is facing multiple charges including murder, arson, and destruction of evidence in connection to a homicide near Boynton Beach. Deputies found the body of a man in a car along Cedar Lake Road in the Reserve at Ashley Lake development on June 25.
