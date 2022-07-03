ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Mailbag: What does Heat’s offseason approach say about what could be next?

By Anthony Chiang
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPFMy_0gTn4ImA00

The Miami Herald Heat mailbag is here to answer your questions this offseason.

If you were not able to ask this time, send your questions for future mailbags via Twitter (@Anthony_Chiang) . You can also email them in to achiang@miamiherald.com .

@Billsfan1712: What’s next for Heat if they don’t get KD or Mitchell?

Anthony Chiang: This is an interesting question because I don’t think the Heat is going to just give up on its chase for another star if it doesn’t manage to land Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell this offseason. Even if Durant is dealt to another team in the coming days and Mitchell stays with the Jazz for now, it’s hard to imagine that the Heat would give away any assets that could be used to trade for Mitchell or any star who becomes available in the next few months.

So yes, the Heat does have a glaring need for a starting power forward following the departure of P.J. Tucker in free agency. And yes, that need could be addressed on the trade market with options on expiring contracts like Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes (expiring contract with $18.4 million salary for 2022-23 season), Phoenix’s Jae Crowder ($10.2 million salary for 2022-23 season) and Indiana’s Myles Turner ($17.5 million salary for 2022-23 season). Atlanta’s John Collins (entering second season of five-year, $125 million deal) has also been linked to the Heat as a potential trade target.

But this offseason has reinforced that the Heat’s front office, led by president Pat Riley, will almost always go after the star even if it means watching mid-level options come off the board in free agency. If Durant is traded to another team, it could be as simple as Miami using the $6.5 million taxpayer midlevel exception to bring back Caleb Martin or signing T.J. Warren to fill the hole at forward that Tucker left behind, and then rounding out the rest of the roster with minimums.

Yes, that scenario could be labeled as a step back from last season because the Heat lost P.J. Tucker and didn’t sign a top free agent or trade for Durant or Mitchell. But the Heat is in the trade conversation for Durant and it wants to remain in the conversation when other stars become available on the trade market. To do that, Miami needs to keep its assets and maintain its flexibility until the time is right to pounce.

@Electricrelaxa4: If the Heat strikes out on Kevin Durant/Donovan Mitchell and the roster stays basically the same (minus PJ. Tucker at the four), what seed would they be in the East next season? Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia all have upgraded their rosters so I’m assuming fourth or fifth, but would love to hear your thoughts.

Anthony: It’s true. The Boston Celtics upgraded their roster by trading for Malcolm Brogdon, the Philadelphia 76ers got better by adding Tucker, the Atlanta Hawks improved by trading for rising star Dejounte Murray and the Milwaukee Bucks are still elite.

But my answer to this question is this: As long as the Heat has a core of Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry, it’s going to be battling for a top-four seed in the East. In the scenario that Miami doesn’t land a star this offseason, could it finish fifth in a competitive Eastern Conference? Sure. But the Heat is also still in the tier of teams that can realistically win the East.

Also, it’s July 3. There’s a lot that can happen to the Heat’s roster between now and the February trade deadline.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Steph Curry Reportedly Made His Opinion On Kevin Durant Trade Very Clear

With the Warriors being linked to Kevin Durant, it's fair to wonder how Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would feel about such a move. After all, Durant left the Warriors following two championships - and an NBA Finals loss - for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. It wouldn't be surprising to hear that Curry and his veteran teammates are against the blockbuster trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Joe Harris, Seth Curry holding up Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook swap?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets have been in communication regarding a trade centering around Kyrie Irving. A framework for a potential deal has slowly started to emerge over the past day, but both sides are still some ways away. While Irving and Russell Westbrook have obviously been mentioned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Indiana State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Urges LeBron James, Kevin Durant, And Kyrie Irving To Team Up On The Lakers: "You Did Enough Against Each Other, Let's Do It Together."

The Brooklyn Nets were widely expected to become a perennial contender for years to come when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would win soon when James Harden joined a season later. However, that has all fallen apart spectacularly, with Irving and Durant now both set to leave after KD requested a trade from the franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jae Crowder
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Michael Vick News

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is reportedly being sued for a very large figure. According to reports, a group of creditors is suing Vick for $1.2 million in alleged unpaid loans. Vick, who starred at Virginia Tech before spending more than a decade in the National Football League, has reportedly...
NFL
Heat Nation

NBA exec says the Miami Heat could be in the ‘best position’ to get Kevin Durant if they include Kyle Lowry in a potential trade

The Miami Heat have a chance to land a generational superstar this offseason after Kevin Durant reportedly included the team on his list of preferred trade destinations. But there is apparently a “significant obstacle” in that Durant reportedly desires to play for a Miami team that has Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry on the roster. It seems like the Heat will need to let go of at least one of them if they want to come out on top in the Durant sweepstakes.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green’s mom gets real on former Warrior Kevin Durant’s trade request

The Golden State Warriors have been expectedly mum since Kevin Durant rocked the league by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, complying with league rules about tampering. But the reigning champions are rumored to have interest in bringing Durant to The Bay, and Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson reportedly touched base in recent days with their former teammate about a possible reunion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Herald

Inspector found rodents and roaches at a ‘major food distributor’ in Broward

Dead rodents, dead roaches and food on the floor caused the Weston facility of a food distributor to fail state inspection last Tuesday, June 28. The Florida Department of Agriculture classifies KeHE Distributors, 3225 Meridian Pkwy., as a “major food distributor,” which is in line with KeHE’s website declaration that “as one of the largest natural & organic, fresh, and specialty food distributors in the nation, we are on a mission to serve and feed America.”
WESTON, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
11K+
Followers
875
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy