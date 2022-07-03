Suspect accused of assault, attempted robbery in Target parking lot, Chesterfield Police searching
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a woman in a Target parking lot after trying to rob her.
Shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, police were called to the Target parking lot at 2530 Weir Road for an attempted robbery.
A male suspect reportedly approached a female victim in the Target parking lot and demanded money. According to police, the man then assaulted the woman and ran away.Suspect charged in connection to Woodbridge shooting that left one woman dead near Jefferson Davis Highway
The suspect is described as an approximately 30-year-old Black male, 5-foot 9-inches tall with a thicker build. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt with red lettering and a black hat.
Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 . Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a web tip.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 1