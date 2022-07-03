Suspect accused of assault, attempted robbery in Target parking lot, Chesterfield Police searching

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who reportedly attacked a woman in a Target parking lot after trying to rob her.

Shortly before 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, police were called to the Target parking lot at 2530 Weir Road for an attempted robbery.

A male suspect reportedly approached a female victim in the Target parking lot and demanded money. According to police, the man then assaulted the woman and ran away.

The suspect is described as an approximately 30-year-old Black male, 5-foot 9-inches tall with a thicker build. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black shirt with red lettering and a black hat.

Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 . Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3 Tips mobile app to submit a web tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.