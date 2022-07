Founders of the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival have been honored with a special tribute commissioned by family of the late James G. “Bobo” Driver. Members of the Driver family gathered on stage of the Fiddlers Jamboree Saturday afternoon for the public unveiling of a bronze casting marker as a lasting memorial to Congressman Joe L. Evins and his friends and colleagues Berry C. Williams and James G. “Bobo” Driver, who established the festival in 1972. The marker will be placed on the grounds of the courthouse.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO