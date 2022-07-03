Make Rock Ledge Ranch your tradition for Independence Day!

COLORADO SPRINGS — Celebrate the Fourth of July at the Rock Ledge Ranch and experience what life in a Civil War encampment would have been like with your family and friends.

Take your family on a wagon ride, play carnival games or participate in a pie-eating contest. Enjoy some old-fashioned treats from the Pop Shed and grab a souvenir from the General Store during the event.

The event will host the Pikes Peak Brass Band, the “Strings and Things” dulcimer band, and the Seven Falls Indian Dancers for guests to enjoy live music and performances throughout the celebration.

To honor the holiday, visitors will get the chance to hear historic speeches by General Palmer, President Theodore Roosevelt, Susan B. Anthony, and Katharine Lee Bates.

The ranch will hold its festivities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

