When is the Yankees vs. Red Sox game this week?

By Ryan Novozinsky
 3 days ago
The New York Yankees, led by right fielder Aaron Judge, face the Boston Red Sox in a regular season game on Thursday, July 7, 2022 (7/7/22) at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the first of a four game series. The final game of the series is on...

Audacy

Former Yankees slugger Robinson Cano admired the heck out of this home run

Coming off his second PED suspension, former Yankees and Mariners slugger Robinson Cano finds himself hanging on for dear life, trying desperately to resurrect his career in the minor leagues. Now playing for Triple-A El Paso, top affiliate of the San Diego Padres (who DFA’d him after a listless 12-game stint earlier this year), Cano got ahold of one in Sunday’s rout of Oklahoma City, swatting a mammoth, 448-foot blast to the right-field party deck at Southwest University Park.
CBS Boston

Top Sox prospect Brayan Bello could make MLB debut Wednesday

BOSTON -- The major league debut of top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello may be upon us.With the need for a spot start looming on Wednesday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora named Bello as a possibility when speaking to the media ahead of Monday's matinee game at Fenway Park.23-year-old Bello has pitched in 15 games this season between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. At Double-A, he's gone 4-2 with a 1.60 ERA and 0.832 WHIP in 33.2 innings over six starts, while striking out 42 batters and walking just 12. At Triple-A, Bello is 6-2 with a 2.81 ERA and 1.169 WHIP in 51.1 innings over nine appearances (eight starts) with 72 strikeouts and 21 walks.The 6-foot-1 right-hander has improved significantly since last season, when he went 7-3 with a 3.87 ERA in high-A and Double-A combined.The Red Sox are home for a three-game set against the Rays to start the week, before hosting the Yankees for a four-game series.
Yardbarker

The Boston Celtics Have Made A Huge Addition To The Roster

Chinellato: " Danilo Gallinari is headed to Boston on a 2yr, $13M. Year 2 is a player option, per sources" Gallinari has spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, and he averaged 11.7 points on 38.7% shooting from the three-point range last season. He is a huge pickup...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

2022 NHL Draft: Analyzing Bruins' biggest needs with their six picks

The Boston Bruins have finally found a new head coach in Jim Montgomery, but there is still plenty of offseason work remaining for general manager Don Sweeney and his staff. The 2022 NHL Draft begins Thursday night in Montreal. The Bruins do not have a first-round pick because they sent it to the Anaheim Ducks as part of the Hampus Lindholm trade earlier this year. Boston will begin its draft Friday in the second round.
BOSTON, MA
5 things to know about Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello

Pedro Martinez, one of Bello's idols, thinks the young pitcher's talent is "off the charts." Brayan Bello is set to make his Major League debut on Wednesday against the Rays, marking the latest career progression for the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system. Bello, 23, has already pitched...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox host Rays as key AL East stretch of games looms

The Boston Red Sox's chances of catching the New York Yankees in the American League East could hinge on the games ahead as they approach the MLB All-Star break. The Red Sox begin a 14-game stretch against only American League East Division rivals Tampa Bay and New York with the first of a three-game series against the visiting Rays on Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins’ Questions Following the Hiring of Jim Montgomery

When the Boston Bruins fired former coach Bruce Cassidy, it raised some eyebrows. It took three and a half weeks, but general manager (GM) Don Sweeney hired Jim Montgomery as Cassidy’s replacement. Montgomery was selected over several other candidates, but now that the search for a new coach is over, it’s time for Sweeney and the front office to focus on the 2022 offseason.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox trolled extremely hard by Yankees, ESPN with Fenway Park ad

The Boston Red Sox may feel like they’re being trolled by the New York Yankees because of the new ESPN advertisement outside of Fenway Park. It’s not bulletin board material. What this can be considered is billboard material. Outside of Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, an appearance by Derek Jeter was made.
BOSTON, MA
#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#Yankees#Stubhub#Ticketsmarter#Ticketmaster Local#Nesn#Mlb Tv#Verizon Fios#Comcast Xfinity#Directtv Stream Lrb#The Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox DFA Hansel Robles to make room for Brayan Bello

Hansel Robles may have have thrown his last pitch in a Boston Red Sox uniform Tuesday night. The Red Sox designated the right-handed reliever for assignment after Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Sports Journal's Sean McAdam reports. The move opens up a roster spot for highly-touted pitching prospect Brayan Bello, who is set to make his major league debut Wednesday night at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Celtics, sharpshooter Sam Hauser reportedly agree to 3-year deal

There's optimism that the 6-foot-7 forward can crack the rotation as early as next season. It appears Sam Hauser, who showed potential as a shooter in his rookie year, is staying with the Celtics. The Boston Globe‘s Adam Himmelsbach reported that the sides agreed to a three-year deal worth approximately...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins' Jake DeBrusk reportedly rescinds trade request

After initially requesting a trade from the Boston Bruins back in November, forward Jake DeBrusk has rescinded that request, reports TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. According to Rishaug, DeBrusks’s agent, Rick Valette and Bruins GM Don Sweeney spoke some time last week, Valette informing the Bruins that DeBrusk rescinded the request and would be happy to remain a member of the Bruins organization going forward. Rishaug adds that while DeBrusk could technically still be moved this offseason, it would be unlikely to happen at this point.
BOSTON, MA
