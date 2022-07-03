ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, NY

Road rage incident leads to two fatalities

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago



KENT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to New York State Police (NYSP), a road rage incident ended in double fatalities on Saturday. Two individuals died as a result of a collision, westbound on Interstate 84 in the Town of Kent.

During an initial investigation, NYSP determined that two men stopped in the right lane and exited their cars due to a road rage altercation. Police said, Mark H. Hall, 38, of Holmes, and Fabian A. Tirado, 22, of Wappinger, continued to argue when a third car struck both men at about 1:35 a.m.

Hall and Tirado were pronounced dead at the scene. The third driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Danbury Hospital.

This investigation remains ongoing. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.

