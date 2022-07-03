Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Buys 9.9 Million Additional Shares Of Occidental Petroleum

The world’s richest man shared that he is buying a leading meme cryptocurrency in the recent crypto bear market. Here’s a look at how much a small investment could grow. What Happened: Over the weekend, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared that he is still supporting Dogecoin DOGE. Musk also told a user on Twitter that he was buying DOGE with the price currently down.

STOCKS ・ 15 DAYS AGO