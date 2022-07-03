ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Buys 9.9 Million Additional Shares Of Occidental Petroleum

By Bibhu Pattnaik
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Berkshire paid close to $582 million for the shares....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 2

Related
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occidental Petroleum#Anadarko Petroleum Corp#Chevron Corporation Cvx
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% To Buy Now And Hold Forever

Roku is already an established leader in the media-streaming technology sector. At the same time, the market remains fragmented, and Roku could build a much larger share over time. Furthermore, the company isn’t even thinking about international expansion -- yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk Is Still Buying Dogecoin, If You Join Him And Invest $100, Here's How Much You'll Have If DOGE Gets Back To 25 Cents

The world’s richest man shared that he is buying a leading meme cryptocurrency in the recent crypto bear market. Here’s a look at how much a small investment could grow. What Happened: Over the weekend, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared that he is still supporting Dogecoin DOGE. Musk also told a user on Twitter that he was buying DOGE with the price currently down.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Do These 4 Things to Prepare

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Soaring inflation, raising interest rates, and generally negative...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Something Strange is Happening With Home Prices

The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy